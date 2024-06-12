Dale Crover (the Melvins) to Release Third Studio Album 'Glossolalia'

The album will be available on September 13.
Dale Crover (the Melvins) releases his third full-length solo album, Glossolalia, on Sept. 13 via Joyful Noise Recordings, with the Crover and Toshi Kasai-produced effort bursting with Nuggets-y garage rock, proto-metal riffage and gorgeously hazy psych-pop.
A preview of the 11-song album comes with today’s release of “Doug Yuletide” and its Alicia-Kasai-directed video, available HERE The track is one of two Glossolalia songs that teams Crover with guitarist Dan Southwick, his longtime friend and Altamont bandmate. “He’s one of those guys that always been really easy to write songs with,” Crover says. Sporting a title that mashes up the name of The Velvet Underground member Doug Yule with a nod to the holiday season in which it was written, the track pairs Southwick’s rolling midtempo riffs with a tale that Crover describes, in another Velvets hat-tip, as a “vampire-story 'Venus In Furs.'”
Southwick isn’t the only friend to make an appearance on Glossolalia, with contributions from Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil (lead guitar on “I Quit” and “Rings), Ty Segall (lead guitar on “Spoiled Daisies” and “I Waited Forever”), Pinback’s Rob Crow (“Don’t Worry About It,” “Rings” and “I Waited Forever”) and Tom Waits’ unhinged spoken-in-tongues intro on the title track.
The result is Glossolalia, Crover’s third LP under his own name and arguably his most focused statement yet as a solo artist. Taken as a whole, the new album shows that, just as the Melvins continue to grow and evolve into their fourth decade, Crover is also actively taking new steps as a solo artist. Amid the inspired babbling of Waits, the glorious shredding of Segall and Thayil, and more, what stands out across the record is the sturdiness of Crover’s vision. “It’s just kind of like extra credit,” he says about having a solo outlet apart from his main band – but as this record shows, his overall aesthetic hits just as hard as his legendary drum thunder.
Glossolalia is available now for pre-order (http://dalecrover.lnk.to/Glossolalia) on Hot Pink vinyl, CD and VIP “Lickety Split Pink” Vinyl, limited to 400 hand-numbered copies with a bonus flexi-disc.
Crover previously announced a short Dale Crover Band headlining trek across California for late August, and will also pull double-duty on the upcoming Redd Kross tour, playing drums for the band and also opening with an acoustic set. Ticketing links for all dates can be found at Dalecrover.com.
w/Redd Kross (acoustic performances):
July 2 San Diego, CA Casbah
July 3 Pioneertown, CA Pappy + Harriet’s
July 5 Long Beach, CA Alex’s Bar
July 6 Oakland, CA Mosswood Meltdown Festival
July 8 Seattle, WA Tractor Tavern
July 9 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret
July 10 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater
July 12 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
July 13 Denver, CO Marquis Theatre
July 15 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
July 16 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall
July 17 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
July 19 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
July 20 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall
July 22 Washington, DC The Atlantis
July 24 Carrboro, NC Merge 35th Anniversary Festival at Cat’s Cradle
July 25 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall
July 26 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg
July 27 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall
July 29 Toronto, ON Lee’s Palace
July 30 Detroit, MI El Club
July 31 Louisville, KY Zanzabar
August 2 Nashville, TN The Blue Room – Third Man Records
August 3 Birmingham, AL Saturn
August 4 Atlanta, GA The Earl Restaurant & Lounge
August 6 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs
August 7 Austin, TX Parish
August 8 Dallas, TX House of Blues – Cambridge Room
August 10 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
August 11 Phoenix, AXZ Valley Bar
August 13 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room Highland Park
Dale Crover band with Rob Crow opening (acoustically):
August 23 San Diego, CA Casbah
August 24 Pioneertown CA Pappy + Harriet’s
August 26 San Francisco, CA The Chapel
August 27 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post
August 29 Los Angeles, CA Zebulon
August 30 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room
1. Glossolalia
3. I Quit
4. Blow’d Up
5. Rings
6. Jane
7. I Waited Forever
8. Don’t Worry About It
9. Spoiled Daisies
10. Kitten Knife
11. Punchy
Special guests:
Tom Waits – glossolalia on “Glossolalia”
Kim Thayil – lead guitar on “I Quit” and “Rings”
Ty Segall – lead guitar on “Spoiled Daisies” and “I Waited Forever”
Rob Crow – guitar/vocals on “Don’t Worry About It”; vocals on “Rings” and “I Waited Forever”
Dan Southwick – guitar on “Doug Yuletide” and “Punchy”
Dale Crover is regarded as one of the most influential drummers of our time, and a versatile musician whose influence extends far beyond his chosen instrument. As a founding member of the Melvins, Crover's thunderous, yet precise, drumming style has been a cornerstone of the band’s groundbreaking sound for decades. However, his musical contributions are not limited to drumming; Crover is also an accomplished guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter. Beyond his work with the Melvins and Nirvana, he co-founded the Bay Area band, Altamont (taking on the roles of guitarist and vocalist), and has been a member of Redd Kross for several years. Crover has released two solo albums: The Fickle Finger of Fate (2017) and Rat-A-Tat-Tat! (2021), showcasing his skills as a frontman and songwriter.
Photo credit: Harper King
