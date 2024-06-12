Dale Crover (the Melvins) to Release Third Studio Album 'Glossolalia'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dale Crover (the Melvins) releases his third full-length solo album, Glossolalia, on Sept. 13 via Joyful Noise Recordings, with the Crover and Toshi Kasai-produced effort bursting with Nuggets-y garage rock, proto-metal riffage and gorgeously hazy psych-pop.

A preview of the 11-song album comes with today’s release of “Doug Yuletide” and its Alicia-Kasai-directed video, available HERE The track is one of two Glossolalia songs that teams Crover with guitarist Dan Southwick, his longtime friend and Altamont bandmate. “He’s one of those guys that always been really easy to write songs with,” Crover says. Sporting a title that mashes up the name of The Velvet Underground member Doug Yule with a nod to the holiday season in which it was written, the track pairs Southwick’s rolling midtempo riffs with a tale that Crover describes, in another Velvets hat-tip, as a “vampire-story 'Venus In Furs.'”

Southwick isn’t the only friend to make an appearance on Glossolalia, with contributions from Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil (lead guitar on “I Quit” and “Rings), Ty Segall (lead guitar on “Spoiled Daisies” and “I Waited Forever”), Pinback’s Rob Crow (“Don’t Worry About It,” “Rings” and “I Waited Forever”) and Tom Waits’ unhinged spoken-in-tongues intro on the title track.

The result is Glossolalia, Crover’s third LP under his own name and arguably his most focused statement yet as a solo artist. Taken as a whole, the new album shows that, just as the Melvins continue to grow and evolve into their fourth decade, Crover is also actively taking new steps as a solo artist. Amid the inspired babbling of Waits, the glorious shredding of Segall and Thayil, and more, what stands out across the record is the sturdiness of Crover’s vision. “It’s just kind of like extra credit,” he says about having a solo outlet apart from his main band – but as this record shows, his overall aesthetic hits just as hard as his legendary drum thunder.

Glossolalia is available now for pre-order (http://dalecrover.lnk.to/Glossolalia) on Hot Pink vinyl, CD and VIP “Lickety Split Pink” Vinyl, limited to 400 hand-numbered copies with a bonus flexi-disc.

Crover previously announced a short Dale Crover Band headlining trek across California for late August, and will also pull double-duty on the upcoming Redd Kross tour, playing drums for the band and also opening with an acoustic set. Ticketing links for all dates can be found at Dalecrover.com.

Dale Crover tour dates:

w/Redd Kross (acoustic performances):

July 2 San Diego, CA Casbah

July 3 Pioneertown, CA Pappy + Harriet’s

July 5 Long Beach, CA Alex’s Bar

July 6 Oakland, CA Mosswood Meltdown Festival

July 8 Seattle, WA Tractor Tavern

July 9 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret

July 10 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater

July 12 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

July 13 Denver, CO Marquis Theatre

July 15 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

July 16 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

July 17 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

July 19 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

July 20 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall

July 22 Washington, DC The Atlantis

July 24 Carrboro, NC Merge 35th Anniversary Festival at Cat’s Cradle

July 25 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall

July 26 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

July 27 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

July 29 Toronto, ON Lee’s Palace

July 30 Detroit, MI El Club

July 31 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

August 2 Nashville, TN The Blue Room – Third Man Records

August 3 Birmingham, AL Saturn

August 4 Atlanta, GA The Earl Restaurant & Lounge

August 6 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

August 7 Austin, TX Parish

August 8 Dallas, TX House of Blues – Cambridge Room

August 10 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

August 11 Phoenix, AXZ Valley Bar

August 13 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room Highland Park

Dale Crover band with Rob Crow opening (acoustically):

August 23 San Diego, CA Casbah

August 24 Pioneertown CA Pappy + Harriet’s

August 26 San Francisco, CA The Chapel

August 27 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post

August 29 Los Angeles, CA Zebulon

August 30 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

Glossolalia tracklisting:

1. Glossolalia

2. Doug Yuletide

3. I Quit

4. Blow’d Up

5. Rings

6. Jane

7. I Waited Forever

8. Don’t Worry About It

9. Spoiled Daisies

10. Kitten Knife

11. Punchy

Special guests:

Tom Waits – glossolalia on “Glossolalia”

Kim Thayil – lead guitar on “I Quit” and “Rings”

Ty Segall – lead guitar on “Spoiled Daisies” and “I Waited Forever”

Rob Crow – guitar/vocals on “Don’t Worry About It”; vocals on “Rings” and “I Waited Forever”

Dan Southwick – guitar on “Doug Yuletide” and “Punchy”

About Dale Crover

Dale Crover is regarded as one of the most influential drummers of our time, and a versatile musician whose influence extends far beyond his chosen instrument. As a founding member of the Melvins, Crover's thunderous, yet precise, drumming style has been a cornerstone of the band’s groundbreaking sound for decades. However, his musical contributions are not limited to drumming; Crover is also an accomplished guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter. Beyond his work with the Melvins and Nirvana, he co-founded the Bay Area band, Altamont (taking on the roles of guitarist and vocalist), and has been a member of Redd Kross for several years. Crover has released two solo albums: The Fickle Finger of Fate (2017) and Rat-A-Tat-Tat! (2021), showcasing his skills as a frontman and songwriter.

Photo credit: Harper King

