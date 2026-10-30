Daisy Grenade to Launch Tour Nov. 15 With SO MUCH 2 SAY Remix

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Alt-pop duo Daisy Grenade has released So Much 2 Say, a reimagined version of their recent EP So Much To Say, out now via DCD2/Fueled By Ramen. The project sees the duo, Keaton Whittaker and Dani Nigro, invite the artists who helped inspire the original EP to bring their own voices and perspectives to each of its five songs. Guests include Patrick Stump, Chloe Moriondo, Dan Campbell, Ashrita Kumar, and Cassadee Pope, the latter of whom joins Daisy Grenade on a new take on the fan favorite 'Emily.'

'This EP is not only a labor of love, but a love letter to our collaborators and friends,' say Daisy Grenade's Keaton Whittaker and Dani Nigro. 'We felt that calling on five of our friends to add their specific flavor to these songs, which were so heavily inspired by them, was the only thing that made sense. Each one of these artists are creatives and humans we look up to, who were gracious enough to lend their voices and brains to our project, making it even better than we could've imagined. We believe so wholeheartedly that art is meant to be shared, and when people who love each other and love their work come together, you don't have to believe in magic; it just appears. Giving your darkest thoughts and secrets over to another artist and allowing them to care for it as much as you do is not only terrifying, but can be the most rewarding experience ever, and that is what we have here.'

So Much 2 Say arrives right before Daisy Grenade embarks on the second leg of their North American headline tour. The Daisy Grenade Still Has So Much 2 Say tour launches November 17 at Republic NOLA in New Orleans, LA, running through mid-December with support from indie rock duo Boyish. Every ticket purchased contributes $1 to the Let's Give A Damn Foundation, an artist-driven media ecosystem that empowers young creatives worldwide to leverage their platforms for social advocacy. Following festival sets at Vans Warped Tour Long Beach this summer and Riot Fest in Chicago, IL last month, the duo is also set to perform at Vans Warped Tour Orlando in Florida on November 15. For complete details and ticket information, visit www.daisygrenade.com.

The original EP, So Much To Say, is available now. Produced alongside collaborators including Jake Sinclair (Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco), Pom Pom (Suki Waterhouse, Noah Kahan), and Courtney Ballard (5SOS, King Mala, Waterparks), the project highlights Whittaker and Nigro pushing their artistic boundaries through their signature playful, genre-blending style. The release features tracks like 'Emily' and the tongue-in-cheek 'Girls Are So Lucky,' both accompanied by official music videos. The duo also shared So Much To Say (EP Film), an interconnected series of visuals for all five songs on the EP. Filmed over four days at the home of Nigro's grandparents and featuring directorial input from both Nigro and Whittaker alongside their long-term creative partners, creative director Hannah Klein and cinematographer Jamie Rice, the short film expands upon the EP's core themes with a broader narrative centered on memory and emotional relapse.

Alternative Press wrote of the EP, 'With their new EP, (Daisy Grenade are) entering a chapter that feels more intentional and creatively ambitious while still leaning into the same alt-pop sensibilities they are known for.'

Daisy Grenade's rise has included a string of singles and covers, including a rendition of No Doubt's 'Hella Good,' with portions of proceeds benefiting the Center for Reproductive Rights, a legal advocacy organization dedicated to protecting bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom. Produced by Andrew Goldstein (blink-182, Addison Rae, Reneé Rapp), last summer's 'Don't Sweat It' was named by Rolling Stone as one of its 'Songs You Need To Know' and was lauded by Ones To Watch as 'alt-pop perfection.'

Daisy Grenade has also performed on headline dates and tours alongside acts including Fall Out Boy, Sleeping With Sirens, Stand Atlantic, Honey Revenge, and Pierce The Veil, a run that culminated in a sold-out hometown performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

So Much 2 Say Tracklist

A Beautiful Woman Is A Weapon, I Guess That's Why They Call Her A Bombshell (feat. Patrick Stump)

Emily (feat. Cassadee Pope)

Girls Are So Lucky (feat. Chloe Moriondo)

Rent To Own (feat. Dan Campbell)

It Must Be Me (feat. Ashrita Kumar)

Daisy Grenade Still Has So Much 2 Say North American Tour 2026

14-15 – Orlando, FL – Vans Warped Orlando †

17 – New Orleans, LA – Republic NOLA *

18 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock @ House of Blues Houston *

19 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at 3TEN *

22 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress *

24 – Anaheim, CA – The Parish @ House of Blues Anaheim *

27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court *

30 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry ^

2 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway *

3 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon *

5 – Indianapolis, IN – Turntable *

6 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Stache *

8 – Toronto, Ontario – The Garrison *

19 – Allentown, PA – Arrow @ Archer Music Hall *

11 – Worcester, MA – Palladium (Upstairs) *

12 – Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents *

13 – Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall *

† Festival Appearance

* w/ Special Guests Boyish

^ Support TBA

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