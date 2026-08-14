CAVETOWN Releases New Single BIG STRONG MAN, Announces RUNNING WITH SCISSORS TOUR
Chloe Moriondo joins the trek, which wraps at Brooklyn Paramount after stops in Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Cavetown has released a new single, BIG STRONG MAN, accompanied by a music video, addressing themes of teenage masculinity, queer identity and the experience of being loved for a version of oneself that does not feel authentic. The song was written during a period of Robin Skinner's life similar to that behind the earlier track BOYS WILL BE BUGS. The release comes ahead of the North American RUNNING WITH SCISSORS TOUR, which is set to open September 21 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with support from Chloe Moriondo.
'Big Strong Man - based on a similar time in my life as Boys will be Bugs - is about my struggles with the confusing world of teenage masculinity as a young queer person, and how it sucks to feel loved for a version of yourself that isn't true,' Skinner shares.
'Big Strong Man' follows the release of Cavetown's latest album Running With Scissors, which showcases Skinner's blend of bedroom pop intimacy, pop-punk energy and emotionally resonant songwriting. Featuring singles including 'Rainbow Gal,' 'Baby Spoon,' 'NPC,' and 'Tarmac,' Running With Scissors expands Cavetown's sonic world while staying rooted in the honesty and vulnerability that has earned him a fanbase spanning billions of streams and multiple RIAA Platinum certifications.
Next month, Cavetown will bring Running With Scissors on the road for a North American headline tour with support from collaborator and indie-pop artist Chloe Moriondo. Kicking off September 21 in Allentown, PA, the run includes stops in Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston and more before wrapping at Brooklyn Paramount in New York on October 25.
The tour follows a year that included a national TV appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, as Skinner continues to build connection with the community that has grown around his music both online and on stage.
Tickets and more information are available at cave.town/pages/shows.
RUNNING WITH SCISSORS TOUR dates:
09/21/26 – Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall
09/23/26 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/24/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
09/26/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
09/27/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/30/26 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/01/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
10/03/26 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/04/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/06/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/12/26 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/13/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/16/26 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
10/17/26 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
10/18/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
10/21/26 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
10/23/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/24/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/25/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
For over a decade, Cavetown has invited listeners into a personal musical world built on honesty, vulnerability and connection. The project of UK singer, songwriter and producer Robin Skinner, Cavetown first found an audience through self-recorded music shared online before growing into a global phenomenon. Songs including 'Boys Will Be Bugs,' 'Devil Town,' 'Home' and 'Juliet' have become touchstones for a generation of young listeners, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community. With billions of streams, multiple RIAA Platinum certifications and sold-out shows around the world, Cavetown has built one of the most devoted communities in alternative music while maintaining the intimacy and emotional honesty that defined the project from the beginning.
The tour takes its name from Cavetown's latest album, RUNNING WITH SCISSORS, which includes the singles RAINBOW GAL, BABY SPOON, NPC and TARMAC. The trek is scheduled to make stops in Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Boston before concluding at Brooklyn Paramount in New York on October 25.