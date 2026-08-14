CAVETOWN Releases New Single BIG STRONG MAN, Announces RUNNING WITH SCISSORS TOUR

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Cavetown has released a new single, BIG STRONG MAN, accompanied by a music video, addressing themes of teenage masculinity, queer identity and the experience of being loved for a version of oneself that does not feel authentic. The song was written during a period of Robin Skinner's life similar to that behind the earlier track BOYS WILL BE BUGS. The release comes ahead of the North American RUNNING WITH SCISSORS TOUR, which is set to open September 21 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with support from Chloe Moriondo.

'Big Strong Man - based on a similar time in my life as Boys will be Bugs - is about my struggles with the confusing world of teenage masculinity as a young queer person, and how it sucks to feel loved for a version of yourself that isn't true,' Skinner shares.

'Big Strong Man' follows the release of Cavetown's latest album Running With Scissors, which showcases Skinner's blend of bedroom pop intimacy, pop-punk energy and emotionally resonant songwriting. Featuring singles including 'Rainbow Gal,' 'Baby Spoon,' 'NPC,' and 'Tarmac,' Running With Scissors expands Cavetown's sonic world while staying rooted in the honesty and vulnerability that has earned him a fanbase spanning billions of streams and multiple RIAA Platinum certifications.

Next month, Cavetown will bring Running With Scissors on the road for a North American headline tour with support from collaborator and indie-pop artist Chloe Moriondo. Kicking off September 21 in Allentown, PA, the run includes stops in Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston and more before wrapping at Brooklyn Paramount in New York on October 25.

The tour follows a year that included a national TV appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, as Skinner continues to build connection with the community that has grown around his music both online and on stage.

Tickets and more information are available at cave.town/pages/shows.

RUNNING WITH SCISSORS TOUR dates:

09/21/26 – Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall

09/23/26 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

09/24/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

09/26/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/27/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/30/26 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/01/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

10/03/26 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/04/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/06/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/12/26 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/13/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/16/26 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

10/17/26 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

10/18/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

10/21/26 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

10/23/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/24/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/25/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

For over a decade, Cavetown has invited listeners into a personal musical world built on honesty, vulnerability and connection. The project of UK singer, songwriter and producer Robin Skinner, Cavetown first found an audience through self-recorded music shared online before growing into a global phenomenon. Songs including 'Boys Will Be Bugs,' 'Devil Town,' 'Home' and 'Juliet' have become touchstones for a generation of young listeners, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community. With billions of streams, multiple RIAA Platinum certifications and sold-out shows around the world, Cavetown has built one of the most devoted communities in alternative music while maintaining the intimacy and emotional honesty that defined the project from the beginning.

The tour takes its name from Cavetown's latest album, RUNNING WITH SCISSORS, which includes the singles RAINBOW GAL, BABY SPOON, NPC and TARMAC. The trek is scheduled to make stops in Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Boston before concluding at Brooklyn Paramount in New York on October 25.

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