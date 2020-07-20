DVRKO X Sarah De Warren Release Music Video For Debut Single 'This Is How'

Elusive musician/producer, DVRKO, released his first music video accompanying debut single, "This is How," featuring singer/songwriter, Sarah De Warren. The duo's collaboration, an emotive, melodic house track inspired by personal experiences in seemingly inescapable toxic relationships, clocked more than a million global streams in its first month of release.

Watch below!

The attention-grabbing, first music video from DVRKO is set against the backdrop of an industrialized, dystopian future and conjures thematic elements of an unrecognizable earth, fire as a symbol of power, and the weaponization of water. DVRKO travels through time via a fiery, other-worldly portal in a DeLorean to infiltrate the "National Aerobics Championship." DVRKO is seen spinning behind a DJ booth outfitted with vinyl records, retro mixing tech, and a proper turntable as competition participants take the stage, showing off their grooving dancing moves. However, the competition takes a sour turn when DVRKO's "Face Phazer" electrocutes a sweaty finalist, knocking him out of the running. DVRKO's DJ booth ascends into the air, propelled by fiery rockets, as he asserts his dominance over the dancefloor and his "puppets." A breaking news alert flashes on-screen, and viewers are left with a cliff-hanger. There is an unknown menace on the loose wreaking havoc on desert mechanical soldiers with water balloons.

Related Articles View More Music Stories