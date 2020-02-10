DRAMA's 'Dance Without Me' Out This Friday via Ghostly International

Article Pixel Feb. 10, 2020  
DRAMA's 'Dance Without Me' Out This Friday via Ghostly International

DRAMA is the multicultural collaboration between producer Na'el Shehade's chic Chicago house-infused production style, and vocalist Via Rosa whose soulful delivery is inspired by the improvisational nature of jazz and playful patterns of hip-hop and bossa nova. The duo play to the complementary dynamics of their unlikely pairing by blurring the lines between R&B and dance-pop, heartbreak and bliss. They will release their brilliant debut album Dance Without Me this Friday, February 14 via Ghostly International.

Dance Without Me is a refined collection that recasts romantic tragedy as moonlit self-acceptance, as heard on singles "Years" / "Hold On" / "Gimme Gimme" / "Nine One One." It's a remarkably refined album for a young band, with Rosa's lyrical candor creating expressionistic narratives about interpersonal intricacies all finessed for the club by Shehade. As a lyricist, Rosa takes her blues and makes them vibrant - rather than wallow alone. There is lush lovelorn affliction blended into the tracks on Dance Without Me, which can be pre-ordered here: https://drama.ffm.to/dancewithoutme.

Since a chance meeting in 2014 lead to the creation of DRAMA, the Chicago-based duo has bootstrapped a subtle rise on their own terms, self-releasing several EPs and mapping multiple tours with Midwestern grit. Rosa & Na'el will kick off their headline North American tour later this month. See dates below and be sure to see them for a taste of their gorgeous new music.

DRAMA 2020 TOUR DATES

02.26 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

02.27 San Diego, CA @ Music Box

02.28 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

02.29 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03.03 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent - SOLD OUT

03.04 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03.06 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03.07 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03.18 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

03.19 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

03.20 Montréal, QC @ Le Ministère

03.21 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

03.26 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03.27 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

03.28 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

04.03 Chicago, IL @ Metro

04.28 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

04.30 Dallas, TX @ Three Links

05.01 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05.02 Austin, TX @ Barracuda




Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • VIDEO: Billie Eilish Performs The Beatles' 'Yesterday' for Oscar's In Memoriam
  • TOP CHEF Alumni to Participate in First-Ever Bravo's Top Chef Food and Wine Festival this March
  • The Black Crowes to Play Acoustic Shows, Tour Kicks Off in London
  • A DARK FOE to Make World Premiere at Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival