DRAMA's 'Dance Without Me' Out This Friday via Ghostly International

DRAMA is the multicultural collaboration between producer Na'el Shehade's chic Chicago house-infused production style, and vocalist Via Rosa whose soulful delivery is inspired by the improvisational nature of jazz and playful patterns of hip-hop and bossa nova. The duo play to the complementary dynamics of their unlikely pairing by blurring the lines between R&B and dance-pop, heartbreak and bliss. They will release their brilliant debut album Dance Without Me this Friday, February 14 via Ghostly International.

Dance Without Me is a refined collection that recasts romantic tragedy as moonlit self-acceptance, as heard on singles "Years" / "Hold On" / "Gimme Gimme" / "Nine One One." It's a remarkably refined album for a young band, with Rosa's lyrical candor creating expressionistic narratives about interpersonal intricacies all finessed for the club by Shehade. As a lyricist, Rosa takes her blues and makes them vibrant - rather than wallow alone. There is lush lovelorn affliction blended into the tracks on Dance Without Me, which can be pre-ordered here: https://drama.ffm.to/dancewithoutme.

Since a chance meeting in 2014 lead to the creation of DRAMA, the Chicago-based duo has bootstrapped a subtle rise on their own terms, self-releasing several EPs and mapping multiple tours with Midwestern grit. Rosa & Na'el will kick off their headline North American tour later this month. See dates below and be sure to see them for a taste of their gorgeous new music.

DRAMA 2020 TOUR DATES

02.26 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

02.27 San Diego, CA @ Music Box

02.28 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

02.29 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03.03 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent - SOLD OUT

03.04 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03.06 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03.07 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03.18 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

03.19 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

03.20 Montréal, QC @ Le Ministère

03.21 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

03.26 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03.27 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

03.28 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

04.03 Chicago, IL @ Metro

04.28 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

04.30 Dallas, TX @ Three Links

05.01 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05.02 Austin, TX @ Barracuda





