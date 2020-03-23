DMA's Push Release Date for THE GLOW to July 10

DMA'S have today announced they are pushing the release date for their highly anticipated third studio album to July 10th. The band today telling fans "Our new album THE GLOW will now be released on July 10. Due to everything that's going on, we have had to postpone its release. All pre-orders will be honoured and sent out for the new date, and despite the delay the release, we will have new music for you soon - stay safe x"

The Glow will be available to purchase in heavy weight vinyl and there will also be exclusive merchandise bundles with signed prints plus limited edition heavyweight transparent green vinyl, cassettes and highly limited signed test pressings if purchased through the band's store; https://dmas.lnk.to/storePR

THE GLOW ALBUM TRACKLIST

1. Never Before

2. The Glow

3. Silver

4. Life Is A Game of Changing

5. Criminals

6. Strangers

7. Learning Alive

8. Hello Girlfriend

9. Appointment

10. Round & Around

11. Cobracaine

DMA'S are made up of Tommy O'Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took. The band formed in Sydney and made an immediate impression with their 2014 debut EP. Their full-length debut Hills End saw them crash into Australia's Top 10, before For Now cemented them as a force to be reckoned with. The album earned three ARIA Music Award nominations for Best Group, Best Rock Album and Best Independent Release.

In 2018 they became one of the first Australian bands to play the iconic MTVUnplugged session, following in the footsteps of all-time greats such as Nirvana, Oasis and R.E.M. The performance was captured in this summer's MTV Unplugged Live album. DMA'S also released their second album For Now in 2018.

Photo credit McLean Stephenso





