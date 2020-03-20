DJ Zinc Teams Up with Alicai Harley on New Single 'Bubble'

Marking his first release of 2020, UK dance music legend DJ Zinc has collaborated with budding London singer-songwriter Alicai Harley on new single 'Bubble', out March 20th via his own imprint Bingo Bass.



Listen below!

Fizzing with energy from the opening bars, the buoyant track has all the hallmarks of an instant club hit, with Harley's sharpshooting vocal delivery the perfect pairing for Zinc's propulsive beats. A fun, fresh track that's practically bursting under the weight of its earworm chorus and hip-swinging rhythm, Harley's boisterous repeated chant 'B-U-B-B-L-E' oozes the kind of charisma you'd expect from a young artist already described as a 'hotshot'. Her unique take on dancehall thrives amongst Zinc's glimmering production, an inimitable fusion of genres that makes 'Bubble' a track with limitless appeal.



Real name Benjamin Pettit, DJ Zinc is a prolific British DJ and producer who first emerged onto the scene way back in 1995 with hip-hop/jungle fusion hit 'Super Sharp Shooter', quickly cementing himself as a key figure of the breakbeat, garage and scenes.



Still in the early stages of her music career, Alicai Harley first broke through with 'Gold', an irresistible slice of summer, which was heavily supported by an array of tastemakers, including Seani B, DJ Target, Sian Anderson, Mistajam, Toddla T, David Rodigan, Trevor Nelson, and Charlie Sloth across BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra.



With 'Bubble', DJ Zinc proves once again his ability to keep evolving as a producer, while also highlighting his passion for championing the brightest artists on the scene.





Related Articles View More Music Stories