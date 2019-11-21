DJ Pauly D Added to Nassau Bahamas Spring Break 2020 Line Up

Student Travel Services, (STSTravel.com) is excited to announce DJ Pauly D will be performing at Bond Nightclub during Spring Break Nassau Bahamas March 5th, 8th, 12th. and 15th. STS has partnered with Bond Nightclub and DJ Pauly D to offer exclusive access to these open bar parties with the STS VIP Party Package. Additional Spring Break Nassau events will include the Senor Frogs Glow Party and the famous Sunset Party Cruises. Additional events will be released soon. From March 2-19, 2020 Breezes Bahamas will be dedicated completely to the Ultimate Spring Break Experience. This will include thousands of college spring breakers, high energy pool parties, crazy contests and non-stop fun. Top college DJ's Dillon Dosk and Evan Wilder are also scheduled to perform poolside.

To book your Bahamas Spring Break Travel packages, visit www.ststravel.com or call 800-648-4849.

The 371 room all-inclusive Breezes Bahamas is the perfect destination for Spring Break. Located on a pristine stretch of Nassau Bahamas best beach. Just about everything you can eat, drink and do will be included in one simple upfront price. All meals are included from breakfast buffets, to sumptuous dinner feasts and even late-night snacks. Unlimited soft drinks, water, and premium liquor brands are also included. Breezes Bahamas features land and water sports, daily poolside entertainment and activities. http://www.breezes.com/

STS Travel makes planning Spring Break easy. Vacation packages are designed with college students in mind. Each package includes round trip airfare, hotel transfers, all-inclusive resort accommodations, a complete schedule of activities featuring daily parties, contests, DJ's and events, and on-site reps. The optional STS VIP Party Package provides express access to nightly open bar parties and events at the most popular clubs. Top destinations for Spring Break '2020 include Nassau Bahamas, Cancun and Cabo San Lucas Mexico and Punta Cana Dominican Republic. To book your Spring Break Travel Package visit www.ststravel.com or call 800-648-4849.





Related Articles View More Music Stories