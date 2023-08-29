DAISY JONES & THE SIX Writer Kayslee Don Collins Shares 'Easy To Leave'

Fresh off the heels of recent singles “Cycles” and Daisy Jones & The Six soundtrack highlight, “The River,” Kayslee Don Collins’ new song, “Easy to Leave,” introduces the artist once again as a talented, smart, singer-songwriter with a timbre in her voice that announces to listeners that she won’t be easy to leave.

The song’s impeccable production and sugary lyrics like, “I’m the change in your pocket. Pay no mind till I’m not around,” are sung so sweetly that you might miss the heartbreak buried deep in Collins’ chest. Kayslee’s latest venture is a collaboration with producer Ian Walsh and writer Sophie Hintze.

Speaking on the themes and origin of the new song, Collins said, “This song is about the mistake that many people make, which is revisiting an ex-boyfriend. In this case, it wasn't only revisiting an ex after a year apart but waking up in your old home and realizing that everything has changed. You've changed, he's changed, and the home you shared isn't the same.”

She continues, “It's that moment of realizing ‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results’. It's accepting that and you no longer want to be insane. You can love someone from a distance but it doesn't necessarily mean that person can follow you into your new chapter. It took him and me a couple of tries to understand that.”

Kayslee’s songwriting credits on the soundtrack for the buzzworthy miniseries, Daisy Jones & The Six – alongside tenured songwriters Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Cass McCombs, Ali Tamposi, Taylor Goldsmith, and others – landed a #1 spot on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart and #10 on Top Album Sales, less than a month after its release.

Originally from San Diego, the singer-songwriter that Playboy deemed an, “indie-pop songstress,” initially ventured to Los Angeles to further her modeling and acting career, landing campaigns for Skims, Guess, Playboy, and various commercials throughout the years. With music always being the focal point of her dreams, Kayslee began to pursue the art with a steady focus in 2018.

Honing in on a sound that is timeless yet uniquely her own, Kayslee began collaborating with writers and producers, including Joe Keefe of Family of the Year - who produced and co-wrote her debut EP in 2019, Selfish Baby.

Additionally, Tyler Blake, one half of the electronic duo Classixx, got his hands on the single "Sixteen" for a remix. It was the debut release for his solo project, oceans1985, and was featured on the viral hit Netflix series, Never Have I Ever.

Photo Credit: Kimberly Hunt