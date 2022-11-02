Crystal Starr Releases New Single 'Heart Failure'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ahead of her forthcoming album Popstarr, “Heart Failure” is about the misfortune of encountering a toxic relationship.

Nov. 02, 2022  

The highly acclaimed, two-time award-winning recording artist Crystal Starr releases her new single and music video, "Heart Failure."

Dubbed "The Girl with the Golden Voice" by The Source Magazine, Crystal's 80s and 90s modern day twist brings the amped-up pop culture appeal on full display as she indulges in the creative vision and collaborates with artist, songwriter, and founder of Music and Robots, Mr. Robotic.

Ahead of her forthcoming album Popstarr, "Heart Failure" is about the misfortune of encountering a toxic relationship and how someone tends to lose a sense of themselves through cold blue heartbreak.

'My heart is here for you, no traitor, falling for your love is what I do. Your savior. Take my last breath with you, Inhaler, love stops cold blue, Heart Failure.' The distressed lyrics that are conveyed throughout the song alternate between moments of empowerment and tarnishment. When you're enmeshed with someone you love, you leave yourself in the dark despite the thought of being together with them forever.

"I wrote Heart Failure with Keith Harris, best known for his work on the Black Eyed Peas,' "Imma Be" and Estelle's "American Boy," and record producer and engineer Renard Hughes, based on relationships falling apart because of things getting in the way like phones and social media," says Crystal.

The unparalleled sound from the singer and the agonizing feeling of heart failure makes you question whether to go your separate way. The high-powered pop tune showcases a much-loved on-again, off-again relationship that encounters the feeling of failure. Crystal says, "I think we've all been through something similar.

And Heartbreaks can definitely feel like you've lost a piece of you and that your heart is failing you." Tackling heavier issues in the relationship and combining dark lyrical concepts with a vulnerable vocal delivery leaves listeners reflecting on what love used to be.

Reflecting on the past, the song and music video depict the broken-hearted love that has gone away. Trying to go another way, their separate ways, the spotlight leaves room for the listener's imagination and well-meaning to create their own personal connection to a real-life story. The love-hate relationship isn't worth living in misery as the singer describes heart failure.

The singing sensation of today's music is the definition of an entertainment phenomenon. Her latest venture includes performing at Disney's D23 2022 Expo with Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana, singing "Almost There" and "Dig A Little Deeper" from Princess and the Frog to celebrate the upcoming new Disneyland attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride. Crystal also headlined two major music festivals this summer, including Summer Electric Forest, attended by over 60,000 people, and Festival La Ballona, attracting over 30,000 festival goers throughout the weekend.

The multi-talented entertainer is on the verge of becoming a music legend. As a singer-songwriter, producer, CEO, philanthropist, and founder of Little Voices, Crystal encapsulates past and present iconic pop stars, including, J. Lo, Alicia Keys, Aaliyah, and Whitney Houston. The singer has been entrancing audiences and sharing stages around the world with Jessica Simpson, Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Kanye West, John Legend, Paul Stanley, Drake, and Lady Gaga.

Watch the new music video here:



