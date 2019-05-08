Crumb Share GHOSTRIDE, Debut Album JINX Out 6/14

Today, Crumb has shared "Ghostride," the latest from their highly anticipated debut album, Jinx.

"Ghostride" follows the release of "Nina," the album's lead single, which Pitchfork called "hypnotizing" and NPR called "an intoxicating blend of jazz and woozy '60s psych-pop."

Jinx is available for pre-order now and will be self-released by the band on 6/14.

Additionally, Crumb has announced a European tour in the fall and a SummerStage show in New York's East River Park on August 8th. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/8 - New York, NY @ SummerStage (East River Park)

8/17 - Paredes, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura

8/19 - Cologne, Germany @ Acephale

8/20 - Düdingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

8/22 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown

8/23 - Storkow, Germany @ Alínæ Lumr

8/24 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

8/26 - Oslo, Norway @ Ingensteds

8/27 - Bergen, Norway @ Perfect Sounds Forever

8/28 - Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

8/30 - Vlieland, Netherlands @ Into the Great Wide Open

8/31 - Dublin, Ireland @ Electric Picnic

9/1 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/3 - Manchester, UK @ YES

9/4 - London, UK @ The Dome

9/6 - Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up du Label

Crumb is the collaboration of Brooklyn-based musicians Lila Ramani (guitar, vocals), Brian Aronow (synth, keys, sax), Jesse Brotter (bass), and Jonathan Gilad (drums). The friends came together in 2016 with the goal of developing and recording a collection of songs Ramani had written in high school and college, the work ultimately resulting in the band's first two EPs, 2016's Crumb and 2017's Locket. Encouraged by the warm reception online and at shows, the band evolved into a full time touring and recording project.

In June 2019, Crumb will release Jinx, their first full-length album and best distillation to date of their singular blend of psych-rock and jazz. On Jinx, Ramani continues to helm the songwriting, with Aronow, Brotter, and Gilad each bringing distinctive ideas to match her ethereal, intimate vocals and luminous guitar lines. Informed by two years of nearly non-stop touring, the songs sweep and swell to capture the beguiling live spirit of Crumb shows, while taking listeners one step further down the band's dizzying, hypnotic path.

