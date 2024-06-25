CrowJane Covers Tones on Tail Classic 'Real Life'

CrowJane’s adds strings to her version for an orchestral flair.
“I can take the words of this song and have it resonate in a political way, real life vs fantasy, romantic relationships, the grim side of life, etc.,” says Los Angeles-based experimental post-punk artist CROWJANE (real name: Heather Galipo) about her cover of “Real Life” by post-punk icons Tones on Tail which is available now via Kitten Robot. “I wanted to cover the song not just because I love the band but also because this song aligns with me, maybe in ways they didn’t intend.”
A reflective song in the Tones on Tail oeuvre, CrowJane injects added meaning to the already loaded track. “The lyrics ‘give me something for nothing / Give me too much too soon / I’m so damn sick of your stupid rules,’ coupled with ‘Give HIM something for nothing / give HIM too much too soon / We’re so damn sick of stupid rules’ resonates enough on its own in so many different ways,’” she explains, adding emphasis specifically to the gendered pronouns.
Its original adorned with a lush twelve-string guitar, weaving around a snaky bassline, CrowJane’s version replaces that interplay with strings to add an orchestral flair. “I wanted to replicate the guitars that are carried throughout the song with a string quartet, and then keep some of its hard edges with electric guitar and bass, and live drums on the build-up parts,” she explains. “I did a mix of a bunch of different vocals - whispers, screams, screeches, harmonies, pretty-sounding vocals, mixed with some underneath ugly growls and unearthly sounds. I had people back me and add a choir element to the ‘real life’ parts.”
To augment the classical string plugin she was already employing, she wanted to use a real instrument and invited Blaine L. Reininger of the experimental, avant garde band Tuxedomoon. “I was able to contact Blaine and asked him to play a violin track,” she says. “It’s a cool collaboration, covering a cool song, and I think it came out awesome.”
Having listened to the CrowJane’s cover, Tones on Tail’s Daniel Ash praised, “What I like most about this version is the instrumentation, especially the wonderful string arrangements. Great job!”
|
|
Videos