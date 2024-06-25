CrowJane Covers Tones on Tail Classic 'Real Life'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“I can take the words of this song and have it resonate in a political way, real life vs fantasy, romantic relationships, the grim side of life, etc.,” says Los Angeles-based experimental post-punk artist CROWJANE (real name: Heather Galipo) about her cover of “Real Life” by post-punk icons Tones on Tail which is available now via Kitten Robot. “I wanted to cover the song not just because I love the band but also because this song aligns with me, maybe in ways they didn’t intend.”



A reflective song in the Tones on Tail oeuvre, CrowJane injects added meaning to the already loaded track. “The lyrics ‘give me something for nothing / Give me too much too soon / I’m so damn sick of your stupid rules,’ coupled with ‘Give HIM something for nothing / give HIM too much too soon / We’re so damn sick of stupid rules’ resonates enough on its own in so many different ways,’” she explains, adding emphasis specifically to the gendered pronouns.



Its original adorned with a lush twelve-string guitar, weaving around a snaky bassline, CrowJane’s version replaces that interplay with strings to add an orchestral flair. “I wanted to replicate the guitars that are carried throughout the song with a string quartet, and then keep some of its hard edges with electric guitar and bass, and live drums on the build-up parts,” she explains. “I did a mix of a bunch of different vocals - whispers, screams, screeches, harmonies, pretty-sounding vocals, mixed with some underneath ugly growls and unearthly sounds. I had people back me and add a choir element to the ‘real life’ parts.”



To augment the classical string plugin she was already employing, she wanted to use a real instrument and invited Blaine L. Reininger of the experimental, avant garde band Tuxedomoon. “I was able to contact Blaine and asked him to play a violin track,” she says. “It’s a cool collaboration, covering a cool song, and I think it came out awesome.”



Having listened to the CrowJane’s cover, Tones on Tail’s Daniel Ash praised, “What I like most about this version is the instrumentation, especially the wonderful string arrangements. Great job!”

Following the release of “Savage” last month, “Real Life” propels CrowJane forward, having received critical acclaim for her 2023 EP Bound to Me and 2020 groundbreaking debut album Mater Dolorosa, exploring the intersection of post-punk, indie rock, goth, electro, industrial and dark orchestral rock. Coming from a visual art background of surrealism and horror, CrowJane has built a career as a professional effects makeup artist who has worked on Mulan, The Orville, Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, Civil Twilight, The Clinic, Don Quixote, Toolbox Murders, The Last Of Us: Part II, Star Wars: Fallen Order, and more alongside her music career.



CrowJane’s single “Real Life” was produced by Paul Roessler (The Screamers, Nina Hagan, Josie Cotton) and is released today, June 25, 2024 via Kitten Robot. It is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer Pandora, YouTube, and Amazon Music.

TOUR DATES: July 11 San Diego, CA The Whistle Stop July 12 Oakland, CA Hot Goth GF at Spire Church July 13 Portland, OR The Coffin Club July 14 Tacoma, WA The Valley July 15 Seattle, WA Substation July 16 Bellingham, WA The Shakedown July 19 Vancouver, Canada KW Studios July 21 Moscow, ID The Grange July 22 Salt Lake City, Utah International July 23 Vegas, NV Sin Wave July 24 Phoenix, AZ Gracie’s Tax Bar July 29 Long Beach, CA Supply and Demand Photo credit: Raz Azraai

Comments