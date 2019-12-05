Criteria Announce First New Album In Nearly 15 Years

Criteria just announced their first new album in nearly a decade and a half, aptly titled Years. The new album will be released on January 17, 2020 via 15 Passenger, a label owned and operated by singer, Stephen Pedersen's old bandmates in Cursive. Yesterday they premiered explosive anthemic lead single "Agitate Resuscitate" as well as a comical short film featuring a dual over the album's release between singer Stephen Pedersen and Tim Kasher of Cursive via Brooklyn Vegan. The song's syncopated post-hardcore groove and shout along lyrics set the perfect tone for the rest of the record melding their hallmark anthemic sound with new hints of prog, post-punk and just a touch of metal.

Listen below!

Years is available for pre-order HERE.

Criteria has announced a string of winter dates supporting Cursive and Cloud Nothings which will cover much of the west coast beginning January 16th in Denver, CO and includes a January 26th show at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom.

Criteria's Years has been in the making for quite some time. No joke, like a really long time. But the album's delay seems to be a badge of pride for the group, one that underscores the relentlessness of their collective vision to see it happen some fifteen years after the release of their sophomore LP When We Break (Saddle Creek). The drums were tracked at Omaha's ARC studios in 2014 and eventually the guitars and vocals were finished in Pedersen's basement studio. Criteria's own A.J. Mogis wore the hats of both bass player and producer/recording/mixing engineer. His production credits include Monsters of Folk, Fake Problems, Small Brown Bike, The Get Up Kids, Planes Mistaken for Stars, and Cursive. On Years, Mogis and Pedersen - along with guitarist Aaron Druery and drummer Mike Sweeney - have once again set the bar very high for self-produced rock albums. It has a sound that conjures the likes of both Quicksand and Built to Spill, with it's high energy riffs/grooves under the catchy, melody-forward vocal lines.





