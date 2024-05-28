Craig Wedren & FLESH CAR Release New Single 'Up Comes A Bird'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FLESH CAR is the new project from Craig Wedren – the acclaimed musician and film / tv composer best known for his work with his Shudder To Think – and longtime collaborators Jherek Bischoff and Jacob Richards.

The band will release their debut self-titled album via Tough Lover on June 7, and perform a record release show on Saturday, June 8 at The Barkley in Pasadena, CA. The album has been described by Richards as a “stream-of-consciousness improvised experimental rock” and has revealed another taste of what that sounds like by way of new single “Up Comes A Bird.”

The band says, “'Up Comes A Bird' is redolent of New York City and its veiny avenues. It’s a section from the end of our improvised set that finds us dancing under the streetlights, on a bicycle, in a memory.”

While their setup is ever evolving, you can usually find Wedren on vocals and processing, Richards on Drums, and Bischoff on baritone guitar and synths. Flesh Car was recorded at Wedren’s Pink Ape studio where they improvised for hours over the course of a weekend with no definitive plan, and the final album was recorded all in one take. Joined by Bo Boddie who helped with set up, they recorded the sessions and thought that they would just release the video so people could see what they were doing, given that it’s so much about the moment.

“When the sessions were over and we listened back, we all agreed that this set best captured what we were up to that weekend,” noted Wedren. “Upon repeated listens and as we started mixing, it felt like the music stood nicely on its own.” The album was mixed by Bischoff and Randall Dunn.

Today’s single follows “Wishing Blue” and lead single, “Being Inside Made Me Go Insane.”

In addition to the show with Flesh Car, Wedren will perform with a string quintet of some of the material found on his recent album, The Dream Dreaming, as part of Joe Wong’s residency on Tuesday, June 11 at Zebulon.

