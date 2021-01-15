Craig Padilla And Marvin Allen Release STRANGE GRAVITY

Spotted Peccary has a new album of ambient electronic soundscapes, Strange Gravity is a spellbinding blend of ambient electronic atmospheres, Berlin school sequences, and classic rock flavored guitar textures. Strange Gravity is a compelling example of what is possible when two gifted musicians from different musical backgrounds are pulled into a common orbit and develop a creative synergy. Riding the waves of inspiration, the duo deliver an honest and spellbinding blend of ambient electronic atmospheres, Berlin school sequences, and classic rock flavored guitar textures. Interspersed with introspective moments - and even a few memorable melodies - the music on Strange Gravity moves through an array of music moods that range from hypnotic and dreamy, to powerful and epic.

The umbrella girl returns. This is the second collaboration of Marvin Allen and Craig Padilla, the first album is titled Toward The Horizon and came from Spotted Peccary in early 2019. Umbrellas offer portable shelter, durable enough for ordinary gravity and ordinary falling rain, but there is more of a challenge when the strange forces of the wind change the direction that the rain moves. Strange Gravity continues building on the frightening vertiginous depths and the presence of gigantic flying objects overhead discovered on the first album. This new starship is headed for the unknown, to mystery spots and places around the cosmos said to contain gravitational anomalies, where the oldest laws of nature appear to have been turned off.

Allen reveals that "The sound of the album is a blend of Craig's Berlin School and ambient tendencies connecting with my bluesy classic rock leanings. The title, Strange Gravity, relates to the way Craig and I are drawn towards a common center."

"Strange Gravity is a continuation of what we began with Toward the Horizon about the story of the Umbrella person, and how she represents all of us regarding how we gravitate towards others," says Padilla. "The music is a natural progression from the first album to this one with more ambient rock music filled with melodic sensibilities and experimental ideas."

The title track, "Strange Gravity" (18:46), starts off slow and rich, there are strange life forms that float past, eventually there are sections with rhythmic textures, and there are vast open areas. Drama builds, huge gates open and mysteries are abundant. The rolling and tumbling through space is rendered by the weaving melodies of the two friends.

Imagine a meteor which fell in ancient days and left a magic circle. Archaeoastronomy is the study of the ancient beliefs about the stars. Imagine a man alone in the wilderness learning to fly. He searches his mind, inspects it, tries it out and learns to use it, the icy hawks are weaving sparkly patterns, urging this person to journey deeper into the colorful unknown wilderness. The leap will reveal all. "The Revelation" (6:47) begins sparsely, always building and ascending, guitar and chorus builds to synth dancing and flickering, and then gets into some heavy space rockin' and rollin' before fading into the beyondscape.

Strange Gravity was mastered by Ben Cox, and is available now for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. The CD version of Strange Gravity arrives in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes vibrant artwork, liner notes, a 4-page booklet, and exquisite package design by Daniel Pipitone.

Tracklist:

1 Strange Gravity (18:46)

2 The Revelation (06:47)

3 Friendship (11:00)

4 Fractured Illuminations (09:40)

5 All Around Us (18:19)

About Craig Padilla:

With more than 40 releases over the course of his prolific career, Craig Padilla has proven to be a driving force in the current electronic music scene. Never letting technology overcome the humanity in his compositions, he creates electronic music that is rooted in tradition while still sounding new, interesting and fresh. Craig has always endeavored to create engaging musical landscapes as experiences to be treasured and played indefinitely.

About Marvin Allen:

Marvin Allen is a northern California based multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, performer, and music educator. As an accomplished musician, he has been lending his talents to numerous jingles, recording sessions, and short film soundtracks for many years. He also co-founded the Shasta Blues Society and continues to mentor many talented youths. His 2019 collaboration with longtime friend Craig Padilla is Allen's first foray into the world of ambient electronic music.

About Spotted Peccary Music:

Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America's finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 165 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com.

