Country Trio Kopper And Kash Release New Music Video For 'The Best I Can'
Almost like a coming-of-age film, the two girls try to navigate their desires, as their father attempts to guide them in the right direction.
Country Trio Kopper and Kash released a new music video for their newest single, "The Best I Can" available on all streaming and download sites. The family trio transports their audience through a difficult difference of opinion, that they attempt to overcome, the 'best they can.'
Watch the video below!
The music video takes us on a journey with an elaborate story line. Kopper and Kash establish the beginning of their story, as the teens shop for prom dresses with their father. The family argues over the dresses as Kopper and Kash sing about their complex emotions. "How'd I get so confused/ from high to shaky ground/ always know what I want to do/ So I'm doing the best I can when that's all I can do". The audience can feel the love between the family members, even as we watch their misguided expressions. Almost like a coming-of-age film, the two girls try to navigate their desires, as their father attempts to guide them in the right direction.
The video is shot with organic camera movements as the pair transition through each scene. The audience watches as Kopper and Kash dress for their prom, experiencing every bit of anticipation and anxiety alongside them. At the prom, the duo is surrounded by an earthy fire pit experience, providing a thought provoking atmosphere as they sing about the intricate emotions that are difficult to express alongside their friends.
The video concludes as the family begins to argue. The father holds his ground, providing valuable perspectives. The family shares in an embrace, they are all doing the best they can in this difficult transition in their lives. What sets this group apart from other country artists and bands is that their music is the backdrop of their own life. The authenticity of the story connects with their audience because they are playing out the lyrical composition of their real lives.
"Our hope is that our overal message inspires our listeners and viewers to embrace and celebrate that we are all doing The Best We Can, especially during difficult moments in our life." - Kopper and Kash
Connect with Kopper and Kash: https://kopperandkash.com/
More Hot Stories For You
November 17, 2022
New York Festival of Song (NYFOS), led by Artistic Director Steven Blier, presents its annual holiday show, A Goyishe Christmas to You! on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 7:00pm at Merkin Hall's Upper Lobby at the Kaufman Music Center.
The Music of Sam Cooke, Suzanne Vega and Two New Passport Series Shows Coming to Proctors Collaborative
November 17, 2022
Proctors Collaborative has four new shows going on sale that are coming to Saratoga Springs and Schenectady in 2023. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at universalpreservationhall.org and proctors.org. Tickets for the following shows will be on sale Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.
Music Artist Noelle Tannen Releases New Single “I Don't Need Anyone”
November 17, 2022
Singer, songwriter and composer Noelle Tannen's musical life started early. 'I started singing in choirs at a young age and studying cell at age six, and I took that quite seriously as a child and while growing up, states Tannen, 'I did always know, however that playing the cello wouldn't allow me to be as creative as I wanted to be, nor would it allow me explore all of my different interests.
Vanessa Williams, Darlene Love, and Ronan Tynan Headline CHRISTMAS ON BLEEKER
November 16, 2022
The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture presents Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason, on Monday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m., in its Loreto Theater located at 18 Bleecker Street.
The Crossing Releases CAROLS AFTER A PLAGUE On New Focus Recordings December 9
November 16, 2022
On December 9, 2022, acclaimed GRAMMY-winning choir The Crossing, led by Donald Nally, releases its 29th album Carols after a Plague, on New Focus Recordings (physical album available January 6, 2023).