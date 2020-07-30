Country Sway Announces Summer Sway Streamathon 2020

The Streamathon Will Benefit the Music Health Alliance

Get ready for Couches, Cocktails & Country Music during Country Sway's Summer Sway Streamathon, August 27 - 30! The 4-day online event, featuring more than 40 different artist performances, will benefit Music Health Alliance as the non-profit continues to provide immediate critical assistance to members of the U.S. music community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The entertainment industry has been devastated by these unprecedented circumstances and the livelihood of so many has been taken away," shared Country Sway founder and host, Jessica Northey-Shaw. "I have a deep love for the country music community and Country Sway is dedicated to finding new and creative ways to help support the music industry. We have to take care of each other and we're thrilled to partner with Music Health Alliance for our Streamathon and lend a hand to help heal the music!"



Artists confirmed to perform include Brandon Alan, Tim Atwood, David Adam Byrnes, Cadie Calhoun, Brian Callihan, Simon Casey, Lauren Davidson, Hayden Haddock, Alex Hall, JessLee, Paige King Johnson, Casi Joy, Celeste Kellogg, Vonn Kiss, Brett Kissel, Tobi Lee, Jessica Lynn, Jeremy McCombs, Meg & Tyler, Jess Meuse, Josh Mirenda, Jamie O'Neal, Shane Owens, Reyna Roberts, Royal South, Billy Shaw Jr., JD Shelburne, Temecula Road and Texas Hill (Adam Wakefield, Casey James and Craig Wayne Boyd). Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks!

Watch the livestream at Facebook.com/CountrySway/Live

Donate to Music Health Alliance at MusicHealthAlliance.com

