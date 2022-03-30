Country Singer JD Reynolds Unveils Lyric Video for 'Rebound'

Country singer/songwriter JD Reynolds takes a walk down memory lane with the release of her lyric video for her latest single, "Rebound." Reynolds is pictured strolling along on her beautiful property in Australia, holding her dress and high heels that once used to mean so much to her. Eventually leaving them behind, Reynolds realizes the only way to move on is to let go. The "Rebound" lyric video was premiered by Center Stage Magazine and the single is available to download on all digital platforms!

"I'm super excited about the release of the official lyric video for my new song 'Rebound'," shares Reynolds. "This song is proof that after a breakup, you can rebound yourself back to life. It's about finding the strength to pick yourself up, dust yourself off, get back on the horse and look forward to new beginnings. The 'Rebound' official lyric video was filmed at home in my beautiful country of Australia, featuring me and the cows "pondering exactly what to do" to rebound back to life."

Recognizing the heartache of a bad breakup but not forgetting her worth, "Rebound" encourages listeners to get up, scope out the world around them, and live their best lives. Reynolds is able to turn a rough situation around and look on the bright side, all while maintaining poise and building self-assurance. Fans will not want to miss this high-energy single and everything rising star JD Reynolds has planned!

