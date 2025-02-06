Country Pop Singer Remy Garrison Releases Official Video For 'Delusional'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country pop songstress Remy Garrison released the official music video for her buzzing single "Delusional," out on all streaming platforms and featured on Sirius XM's The Highway "On The Horizon" segment.

Crafted alongside frequent co-writers Shane Yoder and Mark Siegel, "Delusional" delves into the familiar plight of romantic misadventures and the comedic yet fruitless efforts to fix a flawed partner. Known for her sharp songwriting and engaging narratives, Garrison transforms an everyday story of misguided affection into a relatable and spirited anthem.

Garrison describes the track's theme, saying, "For me, being a bit 'Delusional' in love feels universally relatable. It seems many of us, especially women, have found ourselves with the unmistakably wrong person yet stayed, thinking 'we could fix 'em, right?' This song is my tongue-in-cheek self-reflection."

The release of the "Delusional" music video brings a visual dimension that perfectly captures the song's lively essence and emotional resonance, making it an essential addition to Garrison's burgeoning repertoire. The video serves as a vivid showcase of her evolving artistic identity and her ability to blend lyrical depth with infectious rhythms.

Garrison has been named an Artist To Watch by both Sweety High and LADYGUNN, signaling her rising status in the country music industry. Since her impactful debut with the EP "Southern Luxury" in 2023, which has accumulated over three million streams, Garrison's unique sound and authentic storytelling have captivated an ever-growing fanbase.

For more information on Remy Garrison, connect with her on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and her official website.

