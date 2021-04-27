Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Counting Crows Return With New Record 'Butter Miracle, Suite One'

Produced by Brian Deck, the four-track, nineteen-minute suite is set for worldwide release on May 21st.

Apr. 27, 2021  
Counting Crows Return With New Record 'Butter Miracle, Suite One'

After nearly seven years, GRAMMY and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows have announced their highly anticipated new project, BUTTER MIRACLE, SUITE ONE. Produced by Brian Deck, the four-track, nineteen-minute suite is set for worldwide release on May 21st via BMG and is available for pre-order HERE.

The first single, 'Elevator Boots', is a glam look at life on the road in a band, awash in the thrill, the isolation, and the cleansing power of rock and roll. Written by lead singer Adam Duritz whilst living in the UK last year, the track personifies what it means to spend your life tuned into the one thing that means the most to you even as, at times, it leaves you a little out of tune with the rest of the world.

After nearly seven years, GRAMMY and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows have announced their highly anticipated new project, BUTTER MIRACLE, SUITE ONE. Produced by Brian Deck, the four-track, nineteen-minute suite is set for worldwide release on May 21st via BMG and is available for pre-order HERE.

The first single, 'Elevator Boots', is a glam look at life on the road in a band, awash in the thrill, the isolation, and the cleansing power of rock and roll. Written by lead singer Adam Duritz whilst living in the UK last year, the track personifies what it means to spend your life tuned into the one thing that means the most to you even as, at times, it leaves you a little out of tune with the rest of the world.

Listen here:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
AlIce Ripley
AlIce Ripley
Patrick Garr
Patrick Garr
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron

Related Articles View More Music Stories
VIDEO: Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrongs Classic Duet Cheek To Cheek Animated to Cele Photo

VIDEO: Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong's Classic Duet 'Cheek To Cheek' Animated to Celebration Of Her 104th Birthday

Amber Donoso Releases Acoustic Version Of New Single Candela Photo

Amber Donoso Releases Acoustic Version Of New Single 'Candela'

Composer Brian Field Releases Two New Musical Tracks Photo

Composer Brian Field Releases Two New Musical Tracks

Sufjan Stevens Debuts Celebration VIII Today Photo

Sufjan Stevens Debuts 'Celebration VIII' Today


From This Author TV News Desk