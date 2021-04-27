Counting Crows Return With New Record 'Butter Miracle, Suite One'

After nearly seven years, GRAMMY and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows have announced their highly anticipated new project, BUTTER MIRACLE, SUITE ONE. Produced by Brian Deck, the four-track, nineteen-minute suite is set for worldwide release on May 21st via BMG and is available for pre-order HERE.

The first single, 'Elevator Boots', is a glam look at life on the road in a band, awash in the thrill, the isolation, and the cleansing power of rock and roll. Written by lead singer Adam Duritz whilst living in the UK last year, the track personifies what it means to spend your life tuned into the one thing that means the most to you even as, at times, it leaves you a little out of tune with the rest of the world.

Listen here: