Cory Asbury Enlists Amy Grant For New Duet Version Of 'These Are The Days'

The single is now available.

Oct. 28, 2023

Multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY Award Nominee, Cory Asbury, has released a new version of his viral hit single, “These Are The Days,” featuring six-time GRAMMY Award winner Amy Grant. Since its release, “These Are the Days,” has quickly surpassed 5 million global streams and has been used in tens of thousands of TikToks and Instagram reels resulting in millions of views. “These Are The Days (Feat. Amy Grant) is now available HERE

"This might be one of the best songs I have heard in a long time,” shares Amy Grant. “It makes me teary every time I hear it. I'm so glad Cory asked me to sing on it."

“What can I say… Amy is an absolute legend and I am incredibly honored she joined me on this one” shares Asbury. “Never dreamed I'd get to sing with Amy, but here we are. Hope y'all enjoy it!!”

“These Are The Days” is the current single from Asbury's long awaited third studio album, Pioneer, which was released earlier this Fall. The raw and vulnerable body of work was a long time in the making and taps into life experiences that Asbury has not previously shared. Teaming up with a veritable who's-who in Nashville including Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift), Shane Stevens (Lady A, Walker Hayes), Tom Douglas (Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert), and Paul Mabury (Lauren Daigle, Chris Tomlin), Asbury shares stories of loss, redemption, and ultimately acceptance throughout Pioneer. Pioneer is now available everywhere HERE.

Next month, Asbury will embark on the Texas Takeover Tour with special guest Brennley Brown. The nine-city headline tour will kick off in Houston on November 2nd and make its way across Texas before wrapping in Kilgore on November 12th. Tickets for Asbury's record release show and the Texas Takeover Tour are now on sale HERE.

Like many before him, multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Cory Asbury got his start singing in church at 14 and by 21 was a full-time performer. His 2009 debut, Let Me See Your Eyes, formally launched his career and set the stage to a hard-earned record deal in 2015. Asbury's seminal album Reckless Love (2018), landed on the top of the Billboard charts, earning him two Dove Awards and a 2019 Grammy nomination. The title track, “Reckless Love,” has been certified 3x Platinum, spent 18 weeks at #1, and earned Billboard, ASCAP, and BMI Christian Song of the Year honors. In 2019, Asbury released his follow up LP, To Love A Fool, featuring the Gold certified single “The Father's House.” To date, Asbury has garnered 1.1 billion worldwide streams, 139 million video views, over 3.16 million monthly Spotify listeners, and over 2 billion audience impressions.



