Cordae to Embark on 'The Crossroads Tour' in 2025

Multi-platinum, 3x GRAMMY® Award-nominated, and Emmy® Award-winning rapper Cordae will embark on The Crossroads Tour in 2025. The 23-city trek kicks off on Wednesday, February 5 at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA, making stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, New York, and more before wrapping up in Chicago, IL at Concord Music Hall on Sunday, March 16. Tickets will be available via his official site HERE.

The Crossroads Tour celebrates Cordae’s critically acclaimed new album, The Crossroads, available now via Atlantic Records HERE. Executive produced by Smoko Ono, The Crossroads features the singles “Mad As f,” “Syrup Sandwiches (feat. Joey Bada$$$)”, ”Saturday Mornings” (feat. Lil Wayne)”, and “Summer Drop” (feat. Anderson . Paak).” The 16-track album contains even more stellar collaborations from Juicy J, Ty Dolla $ign, Jordan Ward, Ravyn Lenae, and Kanye West.

THE CROSSROADS TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES:

Wed Feb 05 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Fri Feb 07 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Sun Feb 09 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Mon Feb 10 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Wed Feb 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Tues Feb 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

Wed Feb 19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Fri Feb 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Sat Feb 22 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’

Sun Feb 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

Tues Feb 25 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown

Wed Feb 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Fri Feb 28 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sat Mar 01 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Sun Mar 02 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tues Mar 04 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Thu Mar 06 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Sat Mar 08 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

Sun Mar 09 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

Tue Mar 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Wed Mar 12 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

Sat Mar 15 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

Sun Mar 16 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

ABOUT CORDAE

The perfection of any craft requires practice and patience. Cordae never stops pushing himself to progress as an artist. The Maryland-raised rapper relentlessly puts in work, pursuing a rare level of excellence and achieving it with each subsequent release. Cordae approaches his artistry with hunger and intention, ensuring every word, beat, and moment matters. He has personified a universal underdog story, rising up out of poverty to towering heights of stardom. Among many accolades, he has received three GRAMMY® Award nominations in addition to garnering an EMMY® Award for his contributions to the children’s series We the People, produced by President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and Kenya Barris. His Multi-Platinum catalog includes 2019’s milestone debut album, The Lost Boy and 2022’s From A Birds Eye View – both of which made top 15 debuts on the Billboard 200 – along with such hit singles as “Have Mercy,” “Broke As f,” and “Kung Fu.”

At the same time, he has ignited collaborations with everyone from Eminem to Stevie Wonder and H.E.R. Whether it be sharing the screen with Academy® Award-winning director Martin Scorsese in a Super Bowl commercial, leading a popular TED Talk, or selling out shows worldwide, Cordae has entrenched himself at the forefront of popular culture on his own terms. Last year saw Cordae land his highest entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with an internet-breaking appearance alongside the late Juice WRLD on Lyrical Lemonade’s hit single, “Doomsday,” executive produced by Cole Bennett and accompanied by a groundbreaking companion video now exceeding 16M views. Now, with the arrival of his latest album The Crossroads, Cordae is poise to ascend to greater musical heights than ever before.

