Conor Clemmons Declares 'It Chose Me' on New Single

Nashville-based Conor Clemmons transcends the typical mold of a country artist and songwriter clawing their way up the music industry ladder — he embodies the genuine article. Now, he has unveiled his bold and assertive anthem, “It Chose Me,” brimming with spirited energy and conviction.

Produced by Will Hoge and co-penned by Clemmons and Hoge, the track emerges as Conor Clemmons’ response to a common question he receives: Why did you choose country music? “People often judge this book by its cover, not anticipating what they’ll find once they open it up,” Clemmons explains. “Throughout my career in the country music scene, I’ve consistently had to prove myself, but I’ve told myself I will never fail to deliver.”

“During our first time writing together, Conor was telling me all about his backstory, his journey, and how he fell in love with country music,” Will Hoge shares of the collaboration. “The phrase ‘It Chose Me’ came up, and it immediately felt like a title of a hard driving, up tempo, 90s country song. In that moment, I felt we truly captured its essence. When it came to recording, we aimed for that exact same thing, the fire and immediacy of that story. I’m very proud of Conor for putting himself out there and bringing such a vital song into the world. Country music’s true fan base and artist pool are far richer than the sanitized, homogenized version we’re often fed. I hope ‘It Chose Me’ sheds light on that and inspires change.”

What sets Clemmons apart is his rare blend of authenticity and gritty storytelling, which forms the backbone of his connection to country music — a lifeline for so many. A vibrant force in the industry, Clemmons wears his heart on his sleeve, aiming to strike a chord with every track he releases. “My goal with each song I put out is for it to resonate deeply with someone out there,” he affirms.

Clemmons persists with unwavering momentum, poised to unveil a cascade of singles spanning from 2024 into 2025, with the release of “Good Ones” on March 22 setting the stage. Driven by a fervent lead guitar and a propulsive drum cadence, the song celebrates good-hearted men and reassures women that amidst encounters with bad boys, “good ones” do exist.

Key milestones in his career encompass his 2016 debut EP Left of Center soaring to the fifteenth spot on the iTunes country charts, the inclusion of his single “Top it Off” on iHeartRadio Country, securing representation with DEGY Entertainment for bookings, gracing the stages of CMA Fest on two occasions, and touring extensively across the United States, with notable stops at universities and events honoring the armed forces.

Conor Clemmons’ foray into the music scene has been anything but ordinary. Raised as the middle child by a single mother in Charlotte, NC, Clemmons developed a knack for confronting challenges head-on and seizing every opportunity within reach. Despite lacking a familial musical lineage, he was surrounded by music enthusiasts early on: his mother introduced him to soul and Motown, while his older sibling blasted Prince and U2.

Clemmons’ passion for music ignited early, with country music capturing his heart for its compelling storytelling, diverse tones, and infectious melodies. A pivotal moment happened during his high school years: a perceptive theater teacher recognized his talent and encouraged him to pursue collegiate singing, redirecting Clemmons’ life path in an unexpected and exciting direction.

With a resume that spans from sharing stages with the likes of the pop-infused Hunter Hayes to the hip-hop energy of Waka Flocka, as well as The Swon Brothers, Danielle Bradbery, Tucker Beathard, Gavin DeGraw, Edwin McCain, and Parmalee, Clemmons proves his versatility and reach.

“I aim to revive 90s country music fans,” Clemmons concludes. “I want to reintroduce a sound and deliver an energetically genuine country performance that evokes both nostalgia and excitement. Whether experienced live or digitally, when Conor Clemmons finishes, I want people to crave more.”

Photo Credit: Bethany Reed

