Concert Review: ITZY Prove They're 'Born to Be' Superstars on Their Latest U.S. Tour

Witnessing the rise of ITZY since their debut in 2019 has been a real treat, and it was remarkable to see just how much they've grown last night during the Newark stop of their "Born to Be" US tour at Prudential Center. Last time I saw ITZY, it was late 2022, and they were in a venue less than one third of the size of the one they performed in last night. In just a year and a half, the girls have skyrocketed to stardom, and with the talent they're showcasing, I can see why.

ITZY is a five-member group, made up of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. Lia is currently on a hiatus due to health concerns, so she is not present on this tour. While her presence is definitely missed, and the hole in the formations is felt, the four remaining members had no trouble commanding the stage on their own and holding down the fort for MIDZYs.

The setlist was packed with hit after hit, reminding fans and casual listeners alike just how solid the group's discography is. The show began with a powerful rendition of ITZY's latest title track, and the tour's namesake, "Born to Be".

Quickly I realized something different about this show compared to most K-pop concerts - the use of a live band on stage. The arrangements of these songs that already were high-energy were elevated greatly by the use of the live band. One specific highlight was the arrangement of the song "Loco", which took on a rock-infused vibe that I could absolutely listen to on repeat if given the chance.

I went into this show excited to see if the members would perform the solo songs that were a part of their most recent album. As someone who has listened to that album quite a bit, I was definitely curious to see how the solo stages would be executed, and they did not disappoint! All four girls did a great job showing off their individual flavors and charms with their songs, but the standout to me was Yeji's "Crown on My Head". Yeji, the leader of ITZY, knows how to command a crowd and definitely made it feel like it was her solo concert as soon as she took the stage.

ITZY closed the show with their English track "Boys Like You" and fan favorite "DALLA DALLA" before saying goodbye to their fans. While I was impressed with the group during their last tour, this new production was elevated to a new level, and I can't wait to see what ITZY does next.

