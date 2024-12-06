Watch: BTS' V Teams Up With Bing Crosby For Rendition of 'White Christmas'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



V of the iconic boy group BTS, and the legendary Bing Crosby, have teamed up for a new duet rendition of “White Christmas” along with an accompanying animated music video.

Arriving just one week after V’s invitation to a warm winter celebration with “Winter Ahead (with PARK HYO SHIN),” “White Christmas (with V of BTS)” further extends the festive holiday spirit to fans worldwide. The duet delivers the timeless joy of “White Christmas,” while celebrating the enduring power of music that transcends generations.

The era-bridging collaboration reflects V’s long-standing admiration for Bing Crosby. Playful exchanges between V and Bing Crosby’s legacy on social media sparked excitement among ARMY (BTS' official fandom) leading to the revival of one of the best-selling singles of all time that unites two global icons.

Watch the music video or stream the song HERE.

The music video, as well as the album art, also references V's beloved dog, Yeontan, who he shared earlier this week has sadly passed away. This isn't the first time V has paid tribute to Yeontan in his musical releases. Several references to the pup were made in his 2023 solo album Layover, including the cover of the album, photocards, and even a special music show stage on which Yeontan was featured.

