Common Announces Release of New Album LET LOVE

GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper COMMON will release his new album Let Love on August 30, 2019, his debut for Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it HERE.

In tandem with this announcement, he shared his latest single and music video entitled "Hercules" [feat. Swizz Beatz]. On the track, he serves up his sharp signature wordplay between soulful backing vocals from Swizz Beatz. Meanwhile, the music video directed by Carrick [Weezer] sees Common thwart a convenience store robbery caught on surveillance camera-in between rapping into his iPhone. Vince Staples makes a cameo as the cashier.

Watch the action unfold below!

"Hercules" follows on the heels of the recent single "HER Love" featuring Daniel Caesar, special guest Dwele, and an unreleased beat from J Dilla. Not only did the song amass over 1 million cumulative streams and 339K views on the Savanah Leaf-directed music video within a week, but it also received widespread critical acclaim. VIBE called the song "a State of the Rap Union as he addresses the rise and expansion of hip-hop throughout the past 25 years." Rolling Stone added that it was "Common's homage to hip-hop", and OkayPlayer professed that it's "his most impactful body of work yet."

About the album, he shared, "This album is inspired by the book, "Let Love Have The Last Word" which gave me a path to write about things I had never written about before. It forced me to go deeper and because I opened up about so many things in the book, I was charged to go to raw, personal and spiritual places in the music. Production-wise, I knew that the music had to have depth, soul and dimension to it. I wanted the musicianship and the spirit of what live music brings, but it also had to have something raw and basement about it. When my team said, "You should do some music revolving around the book," I just took that energy and went running into my artistry without focusing on anything else. No movies, no commercials, no parties (well, I don't do that too much anyway) and I just worked on music. So this album is the culmination of this journey, this passion and this Divine Love that I have for one of GOD's greatest gifts - MUSIC."

COMMON will kick off his Let Love Tour, which starts in Denver, Colorado at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tonight, and continues through marquee venues in the US and Canada before touring Europe for the first time since 2014. Special guests include Nicole Bus, July 11 -July 26, and Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh, August 7 - August 29. Each pair of tickets on the second leg of tour dates will come with new music-details to be emailed to ticket holders. Get tickets HERE.

The official digital and CD release date is August 30, 2019, with vinyl to follow on October 11, 2019.

Let Love Track List:

1. Good Morning Love feat. Samora Pinderhughes

2. HER Love feat. Daniel Caesar w/special guest Dwele

3. Dwele's Interlude

4. Hercules feat. Swizz Beatz

5. Fifth Story feat. Leikeli47

6. Forever Your Love feat. BJ The Chicago Kid

7. Leaders (Crib Love) feat. A-Trak

8. Memories of Home feat. BJ The Chicago Kid and Samora Pinderhughes

9. Show Me That You Love feat. Jill Scott and Samora Pinderhughes

10. My Fancy Free Future Love

11. God Is Love feat. Leon Bridges and Jonathan McReynolds

Let Love First Leg Tour Dates:

7/11 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

7/12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Gallivan Center

7/14 - Seattle, WA - The Moore

7/16 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

7/17 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

7/18 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

7/20 - Las Vegas, NV - Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center

7/21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

7/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

7/26 - Newport Beach, CA - The Hyatt Regency Newport Beach

Let Love Second Leg Tour Dates:

8/7 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/8 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

8/9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

8/10 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater*

8/11 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theater

8/14 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

8/15 - Mashantucket, CT - Fox Theatre

8/16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

8/20 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

8/21 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

8/22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

8/23 - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater

8/27 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

8/28 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

8/29 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

*No Maimouna Youssef aka Fresh

9/7 - Oslo Norway - Sentrum Scene

9/8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA

9/10 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

9/12 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

9/14 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

9/15 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk

9/16 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

9/18 - Utrecht, Holland - Ronda

9/19 - Belgium, Gent - Vooriut





