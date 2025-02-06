Cold Specks Shares 'Lingering Ghosts' Track From New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Cold Specks (aka Al Spx) has announced her fourth studio album, Light for the Midnight, that will be released digitally via Mute on April 9, 2025 and on CD and limited edition vinyl on April 11, 2025.

Light for the Midnight is a 10-track collection of fervent ballads and atmospheric songs, with Spx’s soulful voice channeled into expansive sonic worlds. At its core, it is a raw and deeply emotional personal reflection on endurance, survival, and transformation.

The new album launches with “Lingering Ghosts”, which was co-written with British songwriter Ben Christophers (Françoise Hardy, Imogen Heap) and features Adrian Utley (Portishead) on guitar and production, Ali Chant (Perfume Genius / Katy J Pearson) on bass and production, Seb Rochford (Patti Smith / Adele) on drums and Dan Moore on piano.

Light for the Midnight was conceived during a challenging period in Spx’s life, with work beginning amidst struggles with her mental health, experiences that are deeply embedded in the music. Spx emphasises its universality, despite its personal origins: "I definitely wanted to reflect on the last couple of years because it impacted me so much, but I also wanted the audience to walk away with this album. You know, the songs belong to them once I release them.”

The record was crafted in Toronto and Bristol, with Spx co-producing alongside Adrian Utley and Ali Chant. The album features string arrangements by Owen Pallett (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Sampha) and additional contributions from Graham Walsh of Holy f. Spx also worked with a stellar line up of collaborators, including Chantal Kreviazuk (Drake, Kendrick Lamar) who co-wrote “Wandering in the Wild” and “How it Feels”, Malcolm Middleton of Arab Strap, Ben Christophers (who co-wrote “Lingering Ghosts”), Terry Edwards, Ed Harcourt, and Jonathan Quarmby.

Since she arrived on our screens with an unforgettable a capella performance on Later… with Jools Holland in 2011, Cold Specks has delivered crackling, pared-down guitar blues, gothic soul, gospel and warm electronics across three albums which won Polaris and Juno Prize nominations: 2012’s I Predict A Graceful Expulsion, 2014’s Neuroplasticity and 2017’s Fool’s Paradise. She has worked with Swans, Massive Attack, Moby and even performed at Joni Mitchell’s birthday concert. This first album in seven years showcases her vast talent as a vocalist, songwriter, lyricist and producer to startling effect.

Light for the Midnight captures Cold Specks at her most vulnerable and powerful, weaving stories of struggle into stunning compositions that resonate deeply. It is an album of hope and transformation.

Photo credit: Ted Belton

Comments