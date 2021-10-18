Cody Jinks Releases New Single 'Seeing Ghosts'

Renowned singer, songwriter and musician Cody Jinks' new song, "Seeing Ghosts," is debuting today. The song is the latest unveiled from Jinks' anticipated new metal album, None The Wiser, which he created with his band Caned By Nod and will be released November 12.

In conjunction with None The Wiser, Jinks will also release a new solo country record, Mercy, the same day, both via his independent label Late August Records. Both produced and engineered by Edward Spear (with co-production on Mercy by Jinks' longtime bandmate Joshua Thompson) and recorded simultaneously at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, the two records represent Jinks' uniqueness as an artist, demonstrating his rare ability to successfully create across genres.

Although varying sonically and thematically, Mercy and None The Wiser are tied together through Jinks' signature songwriting, which takes yet another step forward with even more perception and grit displayed on both albums. Ahead of the releases, Jinks has unveiled five new songs thus far: "Hurt You," "All It Cost Me Was Everything" and "I Don't Trust My Memories Anymore" from Mercy and "Dying Trying" and "Middle Finger" from None The Wiser.

In addition to Jinks (vocals), Mercy features his longtime band-Joshua Thompson (bass, background vocals), Chris Claridy (lead guitar, acoustic guitar), Austin Tripp (steel guitar, dobro), David Colvin (drums, percussion) and Drew Harakal (keys, acoustic guitar, background vocals)-while Caned By Nod is Jinks (vocals, guitar), Jacob Lentner (guitars), Aksel Coe (drums) and Calvin Knowles (bass).

In celebration of the new music, Jinks will perform select headline shows this fall including upcoming stops at Milwaukee's Riverside Theatre, St Louis' The Fabulous Fox, Minneapolis' The Armory (two nights), Las Vegas' The Chelsea (three nights, all sold-out) and New Orleans' Saegner Theatre (three nights) as well as a special performance at Stagecoach 2022. See below for complete itinerary.

Listen to the new track here:

Tour Dates

November 11-Milwaukee, WI-Riverside Theatre+

November 12-Ames, IA-Stephens Auditorium+

November 13-St. Louis, MO-The Fabulous Fox+

November 19-Minneapolis, MN-The Armory+

November 20-Minneapolis, MN-The Armory+

December 2-Las Vegas, NV-The Chelsea+ (SOLD OUT)

December 3-Las Vegas, NV-The Chelsea+ (SOLD OUT)

December 5-Las Vegas, NV-The Chelsea+ (SOLD OUT)

December 10-New Orleans, LA-Saenger Theatre†

December 11-New Orleans, LA-Saenger Theatre^

December 12-New Orleans, LA-Saenger Theatre^

April 29-May 1, 2022-Indio, CA-Stagecoach Festival 2022

+with special guest Randy Rogers Band

†with special guests Ward Davis and Flatland Cavalry

^with special guests Flatland Cavalry and Randy Rogers Band