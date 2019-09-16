Co-Signed By Cardi B & Tyga, EMPIRE's Malaynah Blows Away The Competition In New 'Outta My Face' Video

With co-signs from Cardi B and Tyga, EMPIRE's multitalented recording artist Malaynah has released her latest single and video "Outta My Face," which follows her successful single "Karma," that's garnered over 1.2M views on YouTube, over 108K on Spotify, and over 100K on Apple Music to date. The two tracks are set to appear on her forthcoming debut project, Karma.

The visual to "Outta My Face" finds Malaynah dolled up in the desert on her mission to success, and speaking to her haters, competitors, and those simply in her way while on her paper chase. The 19-year-old rapper, singer, songwriter and dancer raps, "Get outta my face, you playing too safe, you not in the race, you just riding my wave."

Notably, the East Los Angeles native went viral (gathering over 12M views) after Cardi B reposted her freestyling to "Money" on Twitter and Instagram. In addition to opening up for him, prior to, Malaynah received a co-sign from Tyga, who followed and reposted her after she uploaded a freestyle to his song "Taste." Since, Malaynah has signed with Bay Area gatekeeper EMPIRE, and readies her debut project, Karma.

Listen to "Outta My Face" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories