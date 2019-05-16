Clay Rendering Share New Single BLACK VOWS With Post-Punk, New Album Out 6/14

On June 14 Clay Rendring will release California Black Vows via Hospital Productions (pre-order). This week the band shared "Black Vows" the latest single to be lifted from the album with Post-Punk. Post-Punk says, "Experimental Gloom Project Clay Rendering has unveiled another track from their new album California Black Vows, this time the spellbinding and bewitching drum laden funeral March Black Vows, the titular track from an album that wanders far "away from the comfort zone straight into the dark heart of the west." "Black Vows" will be available on all on streaming services on Friday.

Earlier this month the band revealed the offical video for "Don't Understand You" from the forthcoming release. About the song CLVT Nation says, "Clay Rendering's new song is a straight banger that I have had on repeat all day! It's a perfect balance between the urban darkness and a sunny double rainbow. Both vocalists sound so good together I find myself immersed in their tones!""Don't Understand You" is also available to share at Spotify. Clay Rendering also announced a performance on June 14 at The Regent as part of Hospital Productions West Coast Showcase. Tickets are available HERE.

California Black Vows chronicles Clay Rendering's move away from the comfort zone straight into the dark heart of the west. Since their last album, the band relocated from the suburbs of the Midwest to Los Angeles. The cover's icicle is the last remnant of their time in familiar surroundings. More change was to follow. A duo for most of its existence, Clay Rendering's core of Mike and Tara Connelly chose to invite two allies into their closed circle. The enlisted are Sera Timms of Black Mare on bass and Joe Potts of Sollilja on drums.

California Black Vows is the follow up to 2015's Snowthorn, also on Hospital Productions. A couple of EPs surfaced since the last full length, but the band has spent most of that time molding the new four-piece incarnation from the ground up and discovering the sounds and directions that new blood brings, while also acclimating to their new surreal setting. The result is a dimly lit journey into the wild nightside, where nothing is for sure. Where everything is tantalizing. Where Peg Entwistle appears thru a distant haze. Where the small hours creep by, never to return. Masks are off. A hypnotic trek into the center of Clay Rendering's unique brand of gloom rock commences.

With Dylan Neal (Thief) on production duties, Clay Rendering have delivered their fullest and most fleshed out album to date. The immediacy of the recording gives the feel that these songs are taking shape as you hear them. Guitars melt over the keyboards and synths throughout the proceedings. The record is filled with a noir life force that transitions back and forth from desperate wails to moonlit hymns. The vocals are clearer and more direct than ever, letting you know exactly where Clay Rendering stand. The bass provides the heartbeat of the mission. The drums ensure everything lands in its place. Insomnia, frantic flailing, body language, staring into the forced and artificial landscape, finding solace among the chaotic foliage... all these things play a role. The comfort has been shed. Foreboding stars in the western lands bring out the strangest parts in us all. California Black Vows is the howling cry to let those parts show their teeth and the soothing voice to let you know it will all be over in the morning.

photo by Dave Serrano





