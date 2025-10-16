Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Confirm Stripped-Down 2026 Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Clap Your Hands Say Yeah will follow their 20th anniversary full-band world tour with a stripped-down North American headline run in 2026. “Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – Piano & Voice” gets underway after a sold-out run in Europe on January 15, 2026, in Boston, MA, and then visits intimate venues in major markets across the continent through mid-February. Tickets for all announced dates are on sale now here.

An extremely limited black and white splatter vinyl edition of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s Bootleg Series Vol. 1 – Piano & Voice Live at Servant Jazz Quarters, recorded in London, will be available online and at shows while supplies last.

“Essentially, this is an opportunity for me to put forward my songs for Clap Your Hands in their starkest form,” says Alec Ounsworth. “After having done shows in this form in Europe, this will be the first round of shows of this kind in the United States. Doing the material in this way has been a chance to connect with the work on an intimate and new (but familiar) level. Be ready for some raw emotion – precisely what I, for one, need at the moment. Please join me for these special, small shows.”

In the meantime, the world tour commemorating the 20th anniversary of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s self-titled debut album resumes later this month with a series of headline dates in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. The wide-ranging trek sees Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – currently comprising Ounsworth, Todd Erk (bass, synth), Jonas Oesterle (drums), and Ben Collins (guitar, keys, lights) – performing the classic 2005 album in its entirety.

The band has already spent much of this past year celebrating Clap Your Hands Say Yeah with sold-out shows across the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, France, and the United Kingdom.

20 YEARS OF CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH WORLD TOUR 2025

OCTOBER

31 – Osaka, Japan – Live House Anima

NOVEMBER

1 – Shibuya, Japan – Club Quattro

5 – Sydney, Australia – Metro Theatre

7 – Melbourne, Australia – Northcote Theatre

8 – Brisbane, Australia – The Triffid

11 – Auckland, New Zealand – The Tuning Fork

“CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH – PIANO & VOICE” NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2026

JANUARY 2026

15 – Boston, MA – Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

16 – Brattleboro, VT – Stone Church

17 – Kingston, NY – Assembly

18 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

24 – Philadelphia, PA – Philadelphia Ethical Society

FEBRUARY 2026

9 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

11 – Seattle, WA – Woodlawn Hall

12 – Portland, OR – Old Church

14 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk

15 – Toronto, ON – Lula Lounge

Photo Credit: Matt Barrick