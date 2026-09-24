City Splash Festival to Present Damian Marley and Dancehall Stars

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City Splash, the home of Caribbean and African music and culture in the UK, returns to Brockwell Park on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31st 2027, and has unveiled a first wave of artists led by Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley.

A landmark booking for City Splash, Damian Marley will bring his unmistakable sound to Brockwell Park for what promises to be one of the defining moments in the festival's history. The youngest son of reggae icon Bob Marley, Damian has carved out a formidable legacy entirely his own, carrying reggae into new spaces while remaining deeply rooted in Jamaican culture and sound.

His seminal 2005 album Welcome to Jamrock became a global reggae landmark, with its title track turning into an enduring anthem and earning Marley two Grammy Awards. Across a career spanning more than three decades, he has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world including Nas and Jay-Z, while continuing to champion Jamaican music on the world stage. Seeing 'Jr. Gong' take to the City Splash stage in the heart of South London will be a major moment for the festival and its community.

Joining him is one of contemporary dancehall's most magnetic performers, Dexta Daps. Known for his distinctive fusion of dancehall, reggae and R&B, the Jamaican star has built a fiercely dedicated international following through tracks including 'Shabba Madda Pot', '7Eleven' and 'Call Me If'. His appearance brings another heavyweight Jamaican name to Brockwell Park.

Representing the new generation is Skillibeng, one of the artists at the forefront of contemporary Jamaican dancehall. Since breaking through internationally with 'Crocodile Teeth', the EastSyde artist has become a global force, collaborating with some of the biggest names across dancehall, rap and pop and helping push the sound into a new era. After putting in an electric headline performance at City Splash Drumsheds edition in 2025 he'll be sure to set the festival crowd alight.

Also appearing is the legendary Wayne Wonder, whose career stretches across more than three decades of Jamaican music. The singer behind the global dancehall classic 'No Letting Go' remains one of the genre's most instantly recognisable voices, bringing a catalogue that connects dancehall's past with its worldwide breakthrough.

The first wave also sees Stefflon Don making her City Splash debut. One of the UK's most internationally recognised artists, Stefflon Don has consistently bridged British rap, dancehall and Caribbean sounds throughout her career, making her a natural fit for the festival. Joining her is a celebrated voice in roots reggae, Jamaica's Warrior King. Warrior King has spent more than two decades spreading conscious, uplifting messages through his music. Best known for enduring anthems including 'Virtuous Woman' and 'Never Go Where Pagans Go', his addition brings another heavyweight dose of authentic Jamaican reggae to City Splash 2027.

Also joining the line up is DJ Tunez; best known as the official DJ of global Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, DJ Tunez has become an influential force in his own right, connecting Afrobeats, amapiano, dancehall and global club sounds through his energetic sets and productions. One of the biggest Soca DJ's in the world - DJ Puffy - will also be making an appearance, one of the Caribbean's most exciting international selectors, famed for his genre-spanning sets blending dancehall, soca, Afrobeats, hip-hop and electronic sounds. A former Red Bull 3Style World Champion, Puffy has taken Caribbean sounds to dancefloors and festival stages across the globe.

Soundsystem culture remains at the core of City Splash, with an extensive cast of selectors, DJs and crews set to soundtrack Brockwell Park throughout the day. Channel One bring the weight of one of the UK's most celebrated reggae soundsystems, while Rampage Sound, Saxon Sound, Heartless Crew, Dubwise Jamaica, Dankie Sounds and Jahrevelationmuzik represent different generations of soundsystem and club culture.

They are joined by DJ Ace, DJ Cass, DJ Larni, DJ Nate & English Fire, Izzy Bossy, Jada Pink, Nay Honey, Nicky Slimting, Pioneer, Supa D, Terminal 4 & Coldsteps, Rachel Anson, Ras Kwame, Seani B, Sir DJ Corey and Vybz-SR, with further artists still to be announced.

Since its launch, City Splash has grown into a major celebration of the impact that Caribbean and African culture continues to have on the UK and beyond. Situated in Brockwell Park, South London, the festival creates a space for generations to come together, paying homage to the pioneering sounds that shaped British music while championing the artists pushing the culture forward today.

From reggae and dancehall to grime, jungle, soca, bouyon, Afrobeats, UK funky and soundsystem culture, City Splash is a celebration of the musical connections between London, Jamaica, Africa and the wider diaspora.

With Damian Marley leading the first announcement spanning legends, contemporary stars, selectors and homegrown talent, City Splash 2027 is set to be one of the festival's biggest editions yet.

Event Details

Bank Holiday Monday, 31st May 2027

Brockwell Park, London

Pre-Sale: 30th September - 9am

General Sale: 1st October - 9am

Tickets and sign-up available via City Splash Festival's official site.

Full Line Up

Damian Marley

Dexta Daps

Skillibeng

Wayne Wonder

Stefflon Don

Warrior King

DJ Tunez / DJ Puffy

Channel One / Dankie Sounds / DJ Ace / DJ Cass / DJ Larni / DJ Nate & English Fire / Dubwise Jamaica / Izzy Bossy / Jada Pink / Jahrevelationmuzik / Nay Honey / Nicky Slimting / Nics / Pioneer, Supa D, Terminal 4 & Coldsteps / Rachel Anson / Rampage Sound / Ras Kwame / Saxon Sound / Seani B / Sir DJ Corey / Vybz-SR

Plus more to be announced

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