MAJOR LAZER Releases Fan-Favorite Track ROTATE With America Foster, SKILLIBENG And BEAM

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MAJOR LAZER has officially released ROTATE, a track featuring America Foster, SKILLIBENG and BEAM that had circulated among fans ahead of its formal arrival. The song's release marks its first official appearance from the group.

Globe-quaking pop masterminds Major Lazer officially unveil new song 'RoTATe wiTh aMeRiCa FOsTeR, sKiLLiBeNg aNd bEAM,' a long-awaited fan favorite at recent pop-up performances and festival sets the world over. The explosive, frenetic party track is anchored by Lazer First Lady America Foster and features Jamaican superstars and frequent Lazer collaborators BEAM and Skillibeng, whose hits with Nicki Minaj, Wizkid and Shenseea (on the massive 2025 global smash 'Shake It To The Max') have taken the world by storm.

'RoTATe' arrives alongside a bombastic dance video starring the Lazer Gyals—the group's legendary live dancers—and choreographed by longtime collaborators Sara Bivens, an original Lazer Gyal, and Calvit Hodge, whose recent credits include work with Peso Pluma, Camila Cabello and more.

'Me and America made this the very first time we ever met up at my house in Jamaica and we knew then we had something special,' says Diplo. 'It's taken on a life of its own since then. Every time I've played this song people go totally crazy whether we're in Paris, Mexico City or Seoul. I'm so stoked it's out today.'

The track features an interpolation of Puppah Nas-T and Denise Belfon's legendary record 'Work,' which has been remixed and sampled by everyone from house icons Masters at Work and Jersey Club star DJ Sliink to Drake and Megan Thee Stallion.

Amid their first extensive touring in seven years, Lazer will return to the Lollapalooza stage tonight following thrilling performances to huge crowds at Coachella, Governors Ball and Bonnaroo. The group debuted a new show for their latest chapter, with creative direction from Mike Carson and choreography by Bivens and Hodge. The enormous production features immersive visuals, eight dancers, intricate stage sets and many more surprises. Upcoming shows include Osheaga, Pukkelpop and further festivals across Europe this summer.

2026 has seen Lazer take over the largest sporting events on the planet, delivering a centerpiece performance at the Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics and contributing 'No Place Like Home' with Nelly Furtado and Davido to the FIFA World Cup official anthems album. Davido joined Lazer to perform the track at their headline set for the World Cup's Countdown Concert in Los Angeles, kicking off the tournament for an audience of millions globally.

Major Lazer opened this new era with their much-lauded mixtape GYALGEBRA at the end of 2025, which served as an introduction of the group's newest member, London multi-hyphenate America Foster. In the months since, they've continued to release massive tracks including 'pAPi' featuring Dominican superstar Tokischa,

Photo Credit: Kenneth Capello



Photo Credit: Kenneth Capello

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