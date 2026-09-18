RICK ROSS AND SKILLIBENG Join SHAGGY AND JEREMIH ON LOTTERY 4.0 Remix
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Grammy-winning reggae artist Shaggy is releasing an official remix of 'Lottery,' featuring Jeremih, Rick Ross and Skillibeng. Set for release on September 18th through Ranch Entertainment and VP Records, the remix brings four distinctive voices together for a major cross-genre collaboration.
The original 'Lottery,' featuring Jeremih, serves as the title track of Shaggy's 13-track studio album, released on May 15, 2026. The project is rooted in the philosophy of betting on yourself, trusting your instincts and embracing creative risks.
The remix expands that vision while retaining the original synergy between Shaggy and Jeremih. Rick Ross adds his commanding hip-hop presence, while Skillibeng injects the record with the raw energy of new age Jamaican dancehall. Shaggy remains at the center, connecting each sound through his unmistakable voice and Caribbean identity.
''Lottery' has always been about taking a chance and believing in your own hand. Jeremih brought a smooth energy to the original, and bringing Rick Ross and Skillibeng onto the remix takes it to another level. Everybody comes from a different lane, but the chemistry works.' said Shaggy
The collaboration continues Shaggy's longstanding approach to creating music without rigid boundaries. Throughout his career, he has connected reggae and dancehall with pop, hip-hop and R&B, helping Jamaican music reach audiences around the world.
The 'Lottery' remix featuring Jeremih, Rick Ross and Skillibeng will be available across all major digital streaming platforms on September 18th.
About Shaggy
Born Orville Richard Burrell, Shaggy has carved out a legacy that stretches far beyond the borders of Kingston, Jamaica, where he was raised, to the global stage. After emerging from New York's dancehall scene and serving in the U.S. Marines, he quickly rose to international fame with hits like 'Oh Carolina,' later cementing his dominance with chart-topping albums such as Boombastic and Hot Shot. A two-time Grammy Award winner and the only diamond-selling dancehall artist in history, Shaggy has sold over 40 million records worldwide while continuing to evolve creatively. His upcoming album Lottery, set for release May 15, reflects his enduring philosophy of self-belief and features collaborations with an impressive lineup of global stars. Beyond music, Shaggy's influence extends into film, theater, and philanthropy, with notable roles on stage alongside Sting and in upcoming film projects, while his Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation continues to deliver critical support to Jamaica's healthcare system.
About VP Records
VP Records is a global record label and distributor specializing in reggae, dancehall, and Caribbean music. A longstanding reggae label with roots in Kingston, Jamaica, the company was founded by Vincent Chin and Patricia Chin, whose Randy's Record Mart and Studio 17 helped shape the early recording landscape of Jamaican music.
Following the family's move to New York in the late 1970s, VP Records expanded its retail, distribution, and label operations, playing a central role in bringing Jamaican music to international audiences during the rise of dancehall and beyond. Today, as part of VP Music Group, the company spans recorded music, publishing, distribution, retail, and licensing, with operations across North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia.
A cornerstone label in the global reach of reggae and dancehall, VP's catalog bridges multiple eras of Caribbean music, including releases from Sean Paul, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Beres Hammond, and Spice, alongside a broad roster of contemporary artists. Its archive has expanded through the acquisition of Greensleeves Records and the launch of reissue imprint 17 North Parade, positioning the company among the largest holders of reggae and dancehall recordings worldwide.
Across more than four decades, VP Records continues to release new work while maintaining one of the genre's most extensive catalogs.
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