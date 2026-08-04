KABAKA PYRAMID to Bring LINK & CHAIN Tour to Fox Theatre

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Kabaka Pyramid is set to perform at the Fox Theatre as part of a concert billed as LINK & CHAIN, presented by KGNU and Ujama Designs. The show is scheduled for doors at 7:00 pm and a performance start at 8:00 pm, with tickets set to go on sale beforehand. The event is open to all ages, with those under 16 required to attend with an adult.

Event Details

Fox Theatre

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 am HERE

General Admission Tickets | Reserved Rail Seated Tickets

All Ages (under 16 with an adult)

Kabaka Pyramid is a Grammy Award–winning Rastafarian lyricist known for his powerful fusion of reggae, hip-hop, and dancehall. With sharp lyricism and conscious messages, he has become one of the leading voices of Jamaica's Reggae Revival movement, carrying the music forward with authenticity and purpose.

Emerging in 2011 with the release of Rebel Music, Kabaka quickly made his mark with standout tracks like 'Free From Chains' and 'Warrior' featuring Protoje. His signature blend of hip-hop-influenced delivery and roots reggae foundation set him apart early, paving the way for a globally respected career.

A dynamic live performer, Kabaka Pyramid has toured extensively across Europe, North America, and beyond, headlining major festivals and multi-city tours. Backed by his band, The Bebble Rockers, he is known for delivering high-energy, engaging performances that connect deeply with audiences worldwide.

Born Keron Salmon in Kingston, Jamaica, Kabaka developed his craft within the Bebble Team collective, which later evolved into his independent label, Bebble Rock. His early success was followed by a string of impactful releases including 'No Capitalist,' 'Never Gonna Be a Slave,' and 'Mi Alright' featuring Chronixx, along with the Billboard-charting Lead The Way EP. The anthem 'Well Done,' produced by Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley, became a defining record in his catalog.

In 2017, after touring the U.S. with Damian Marley, Kabaka released his debut album Kontraband, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and reached #1 on iTunes in multiple countries. The hit single 'Reggae Music' surpassed 10 million views, while songs like 'Can't Breathe' and 'Kontraband' further solidified his global impact.

Continuing his rise, Kabaka remained prolific during the pandemic, releasing standout singles and the acclaimed Immaculate Mixtape, while also producing his first juggling rhythm, Victory Rock. His sophomore album, The Kalling, produced by Damian Marley, marked a career-defining moment. Featuring collaborations with Stephen Marley, Protoje, Jesse Royal, and Buju Banton, the album topped charts worldwide and earned the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album, along with multiple 'Album of the Year' honors.

Kabaka Pyramid continues to stand at the forefront of modern reggae—bridging generations, elevating the message, and delivering music that resonates across the globe.

Tickets available online at www.foxtheatre.com.

Kabaka Pyramid, born Keron Salmon in Kingston, Jamaica, won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for his sophomore release, THE KALLING, produced by Damian Marley and featuring collaborations with Stephen Marley, Protoje, Jesse Royal, and Buju Banton. His debut album, KONTRABAND, released in 2017, debuted at number three on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. He performs regularly with his band, The Bebble Rockers, and tickets for the Fox Theatre performance are also available through the venue's website.

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