Cissy Houston, Gospel Singer and Mother of Whitney Houston, Passes Away at 91

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Grammy Award-winning singer and mother of the late Whitney Houston, Cissy Houston, has passed away. She was 91 years old.

Houston was a soul and gospel singer who performed alongside musicians such as Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, and more. Along with Doris Troy and Dee Dee Warrick, she formed Sweet Inspirations, a backup group that sang during live performances and studio recordings in the 1960s.

As a solo artist, Houston recorded several albums, winning a Grammy in 1996 for her gospel album Face to Face and again in 1998 for her album He Leadeth Me. Other notable recordings include a cover of I Know Him So Well from the Broadway musical Chess with her daughter Whitney. She also covered the song Tomorrow from the musical Annie on her second studio album.

Houston's voice can also be heard on the film soundtracks for A Time to Kill and The Preacher's Wife.

Photo Credit: Timmy Blupe

Comments