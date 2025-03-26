Chuckie Brown Details Debut EP 'The Angels,' Shares New Visualizer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chuckie Brown has unveiled his debut EP, The Angels — a five-track powerhouse that is set to drop on Friday, May 9. The Angels juxtaposes upbeat grooves with darker lyrical themes, delving into the complex interplay of light and shadow in everyday life. It’s a battleground where light and dark duke it out, with optimism always clawing its way to the surface.

Alongside the announcement, Chuckie delivers a visualizer for his debut and lead single from the EP, “One More Round” (released March 12). The song charges in with a “Baba O’Riley”-inspired guitar that dances on electric strings, quickly dissipating to a laid back country groove that carries through the earworm chorus. It’s an anthem for the summer nights that are made for living instead of thinking, leaving regrets for tomorrow.

Chuckie Brown is quickly finding his groove in a genre dubbed as “West Coast Country” by some, but one listen and you’ll find the music hard to label as anything other than real. Drawing on lessons from his time as a hockey player — perseverance, self-assessment, and discipline — he approached music with the same focus, shaping his sound with intention and authenticity. “A lot of the things I learned in hockey, I apply to my music,” Chuckie explains, as if grinding out power chords and chasing a puck through hostile ice share the same primal pulse.

Even when Chuckie sings about life’s punches — emotional, financial, existential — there’s a stubborn, bone-deep belief that better days are worth fighting for. “It’s about finding that spirit... that ‘get back up’ spirit,” he says. “I have to have faith that on the other side of that push is something better.”

Raised in a “semi-musical environment,” he dabbled in instruments during his school years but didn’t truly discover his passion for music until later in life. Early inspirations such as Phil Collins and the evocative storytelling of Disney soundtracks sparked his love for melody, but then came the grunge-coated, stadium-sized anthems of ‘90s rock — raw, wild, and unapologetically loud. That’s when something clicked, a slow burn that eventually became a blaze.

The Boston cover band scene was his first proving ground, where he hacked away at the basics and started discovering what he could bring to the table. Then LA called — the city of angels, devils, and everyone in between — and it was there that Chuckie’s artistry found full bloom. In LA’s vibrant music hub, he honed his craft amidst a culture of relentless innovation. His move west wasn’t just geographical — it was existential. “Coming to LA...it’s a bigger pond,” Chuckie admits, and you can hear that hunger for wide-open possibilities echoing in every riff.

Chuckie hopes listeners will step into his world, sharing in the struggles and triumphs that shape his perspective. “I want people to feel like they’re in my brain,” he concludes, and his music delivers just that — a candid and compelling invitation to connect through sound.

Photo Credit: John Samuel

Comments