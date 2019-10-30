Chris Catalena Debuts 'Fool' With Ghettoblaster

Rooted in Austin and currently based in Los Angeles, Chris Catalena is the true outlaw country-folk musician of his generation. His new self-titled album is released this Friday, November 1 via Spaceflight Records. Influenced by Merle Haggard, Kris Kristofferson and Neil Young, Catalena has lived a life of struggle, genuine love and boundless hard work and growth. The album, which was announced with Austin's NPR Station, KUTX, is a vulnerable exploration of his hardships and how they lead to his thoughtful, invigorated perspective.

Touching on this idea with new single "Fool" Catalena shares, "It's hard to know if Time is playing You, or if You are playing with Time. There is a bliss in letting go and surrendering the bad that comes your way into laughter and self reflection. Releasing the bad into the sound of the laughter you'll get knowing that the wheel keeps spinning for the good and the bad, so you might as well get your ass back on the horse and ride! Wrote this one while living on a horse ranch, knee deep in Dan Penn and Doug Sahm country soul songs."

After serving almost four years in prison for selling LSD to an undercover cop during the mandatory sentencing craze of the 90's, he dedicated his life to music and began searching for his voice. He lived with The Black Angels and then with The Brian Jonestown Massacre while Rob Campanella produced his first record.

Inspiration struck when he started working at a horse riding facility that was designed to be therapy riding and horsemanship for autistic children and adults. He was also soon tasked with getting the grounds and facilities ready for a summer camp for dyslexic children, at which he a camp counselor and wrote the songs that appear on his new album. Back in L.A. he met up with musician Nate Ryan and producer Kyle Mullarky (The Growlers, Allah-las) in Topanga Canyon to record his self-titled album. The result is a lush record of exuberant guitar, punchy percussion and intimately crafted storytelling.

Listen to "Fool" here:





