Chris Canyon to Release New Single 'Forget Me' Featuring Christie Huff

California country artist Chris Canyon is set to release his debut single under Native South Records, alongside featured artist Christie Huff, entitled "Forget Me". An upbeat take on the realities of heartbreak and moving on, the single captures modern country melodies with a classic sound that's sure to take mainstream country radio by storm. The new single "Forget Me" is set to release on July 4th, 2022 on Native South Records.

Chris Canyon recently signed to Native South Records, based out of Los Angeles, California. The single is set to be released along with an array of upcoming music, videos, and content. Jonathan Smith [a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith], with credits varying from Blake Shelton, Luna Halo, Hayley Kiyoko, etc. produced, recorded and mixed the single. Jonathan is the head of indie label Native South Records.

Chris Canyon is a Southern California based Singer/Songwriter from Hesperia, CA. Inspired from a young age, he began writing music as a way to express the experiences and emotions he encountered in his life. Having achieved independent success, Chris is now pursuing both his music and songwriting professionally. Chris has played at the famous Hotel Cafe, released a single to radio on 95.1 KLOS, competed on both The Voice and America's Got Talent, and has opened for major country artists. Chris is eager to release the new single and begin a new chapter of his musical journey. His upcoming single release "Forget Me" features fellow country artist and friend Christie Huff.

