Chloe Qisha Sets 2025 UK & European Tour and Sophomore EP 'Modern Romance'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pop star Chloe Qisha has announced her forthcoming 2025 UK & European tour. Pre-sale begins on Wednesday 26th March at 10:00, with general on sale starting on Friday 28th March at 10:00. Also announced is Chloe’s sophomore EP, Modern Romance, which is set for release on Thursday 1st May.

Following a string of sell out shows in London, Manchester, Amsterdam and Paris - including her recent monumental show at OMEARA, London - in October 2025, Chloe Qisha will embark on her first ever UK & European tour, including her biggest headline show to date at London’s Village Underground. The tour will see Chloe play shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Berlin. All dates and venues can be found below, and tickets are available to purchase HERE.

The new EP will include Chloe’s two most recent, ‘21st Century Cool Girl’ and ‘Sex, Drugs & Existential Dread’ - which have both become critically and commercially acclaimed, gaining 2.2 million and 517k streams respectively - as well as three new tracks. Chloe’s phenomenal self-titled debut EP was released in November 2024 and has already amassed 6.2 million streams - she’s rapidly becoming the name on everyone’s lips.

Chloe Qisha is a singer, songwriter, and self-taught multi-instrumentalist who taps into the alternative pop sound perfectly but with her own unique twist. Malaysian-born and UK-based, Chloe is well-traveled, considered, and sophisticated, but under the chic exterior there is a provocative and restless soul. That dichotomy is reflected in Chloe’s music which is perfect pop but with a dark, playful underbelly. However, most of all it is her songwriting that sets Chloe apart. Having studied psychology at Undergraduate level and communications at Masters level perhaps it is no surprise that Chloe is able to unpick the human condition with wisdom and dexterity. In 2024, Chloe released her sensational self-titled debut EP.

CHLOE QISHA 2025 UK & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Sunday 5th October - King Tuts Bar, Glasgow, UK

Tuesday 7th October - Gorilla, Manchester, UK

Wednesday 8th October - Exchange, Bristol, UK

Thursday 9th October - Village Underground, London, UK

Saturday 11th October - Point Éphémère, Paris, FR

Sunday 12th October - Botanique, Witloof Bar, Brussels, BE

Tuesday 14th October - Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, NE

Wednesday 15th October - Badehaus, Berlin, DE

Photo Credit: Lillie Eiger

Comments