Chloe Moriondo Shares 'September (From Life is Strange)

Indie-pop darling Chloe Moriondo has shared “September (From Life Is Strange).” The track will be featured in LIFE IS STRANGE: DOUBLE EXPOSURE - the upcoming installment of the LIFE IS STRANGE video game franchise - and on its accompanying soundtrack. With Moriondo’s soft vocals and guitar leading the way, the song builds to an expansive, emotional crescendo. “September (From Life Is Strange)” is available now via Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen.

LIFE IS STRANGE: DOUBLE EXPOSURE will launch on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 5®, and PC via Steam and Windows Store on Oct. 29, 2024. It is also coming to Nintendo Switch at a later date. It will be available in three editions; Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. Full details about each Edition can be found at lifeisstrange.com.

ABOUT CHLOE MORIONDO:

Hailed as “one of indie pop’s brightest stars” (Teen Vogue), 21-year-old starlet Chloe Moriondo has racked up critical praise from The New York Times, Billboard, NYLON, V Magazine, Consequence, UPROXX, PAPER, Alternative Press and more. Working with producers/co-writers including Oscar Scheller (Rina Sawayama, PinkPantheress, Charli XCX), David Pramik (Machine Gun Kelly, Oliver Tree), and Teddy Geiger (Caroline Polachek, Olivia O’Brien), her 2022 album SUCKERPUNCH marked a bold leap forward from the understated indie-pop and jittery pop-punk of her 2021 offering, Blood Bunny. Moriondo has also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show with James Corden. ﻿

ABOUT LIFE IS STRANGE: DOUBLE EXPOSURE

Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University, discovers her closest new friend, Safi, dead in the snow. Murdered. To save her, Max tries to Rewind time – a power she’s not used in years… instead, Max opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive, and still in danger! Max realizes the killer will soon strike again – in both versions of reality. Only Max can Shift between the two parallel timelines to solve and prevent the same murder.

