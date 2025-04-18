Chloe Flower Teams Up with JoJo on 'The Very Thought of You' Cover

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Piano virtuoso and pop/classic composer Chloe Flower has dropped her new single "The Very Thought of You," a collaboration with Moulin Rouge! alum JoJo (Joanna Levesque). The track is the latest from Flower's album I Love Me More, out Friday, May 2. Watch the music video here.

“The Very Thought of You” is a new rendition of the pop standard track of the same name, which has been popularized and covered by some of music’s greatest performers, including Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Michael Bublé, and Jon Batiste, among others.

Building on her mission to bring classical music into the mainstream, her new album includes a variety of new takes on old classics including the project’s lead singles: a new rendition of The Beatles masterpiece “Yesterday” with accompanying vocals from her mentor Babyface, along with a fresh take on Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers.” Her most recent single, “Under the Stars,” is a beautiful original song and soothing soundscape of a starlit night, arranged entirely by Flower for piano and orchestra with the backing of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

ABOUT CHLOE FLOWER:

Visionary artist Chloe Flower became the most talked-about pianist in the world after a show-stopping performance with rap queen Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards, launching her into viral fame nearly overnight and prompting her major label debut with Sony Music.

The Pennsylvania native began playing the piano at the age of two, studying at Manhattan School of Music and London’s Royal Academy of Music before meeting her mentor, the 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and producer, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds. In the years since, Chloe has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including artists like Celine Dion, Lil Baby (on Saturday Night Live in 2023), Meek Mill, 2Chainz, and Nas as well as producers like Mike WiLL Made-It (Miley Cyrus/Beyonce) and Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande/Justin Bieber).

Releasing her self-titled debut in 2021, Chloe has coined the term “popsical” to describe her imitable style, which infuses a contemporary pop sensibility with the refined elegance of classical tradition. She continued to refine her sound on both a 2023 holiday album, Chloe Hearts Christmas, and her third official project, I Love Me More.

Comments