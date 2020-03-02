Chicken Ranch Records Partners with India's Ziro Festival of Music to Bring Two Nights of Music to SXSW 2020

Austin-based record label Chicken Ranch Records partners with India's Ziro Festival of Music for an "Indie from India" showcase of bands, followed two nights later by the label's annual SXSW showcase.

Chicken Ranch founder Mike Dickinson and Ziro Festival co-founder Anup Kutty met at the label's SXSW 2017 showcase and immediately began planning collaborations that spanned two continents. Mr. Kutty brought Mr. Dickinson and Athens, GA's Five Eight to remote Dambuk, India in Arunachal Pradesh for a headlining slot at the Dambuk Orange Festival. Mr. Dickinson returned to Arunachal Pradesh the following year to the Ziro Festival of Music and participated in the Ziro Literature Festival's music panel. This year Mr. Kutty returns to SXSW to present the first Ziro Festival of Music showcase.

The Ziro Festival showcase starts at 8pm, March 17th, at Valhalla (710 Red River St.). Bands returning to SXSW include New Delhi indie ambient rock veterans, menwhopause, and trip-hop composer and producer Tarana Marwah, aka Komorebi. Komorebi's Chicken Ranch debut single, "Rebirth" releases digitally on March 13th. Making their SXSW debut are the Easy Wanderlings, The Derelicts, and New Delhi via NYC solo artist, Abhilasha Sinha. Award winning world music artists, Atash headline the evening. Atash's band includes renowned Indian sitar player, Indrajit Banerjee and a collective of Austin's ace world musicians.

The showcase is the first of a two night showcase stand for Chicken Ranch Records. The label returns Thursday, March 19th to Valhalla with seven more acts, Japan's Peelander-Z & Pinky Doodle Poodle, Austin's JM Stevens and Mr. Lewis & The Funeral 5, Nashville's Chris Canterbury, and Los Angeles' Thee Idylls. Rounding out the bill are Athens, GA's Five Eight, who are the subject of a feature length documentary to be released this year.

Ziro Festival of Music Showcase:

Tuesday, March 17th - Valhalla (710 Red River Street)

Abhilasha Sinha (New Delhi, India) 8:00-8:40 PM

Easy Wanderlings (Pune, India) 9:00-9:40 PM

Komorebi (New Delhi, India) 10:00-10:40 PM

menwhopause (New Delhi, India) 11:00-11:40 PM

The Derelicts! (Ernakulam, India) 12:00-12:40 AM

Atash (Austin, TX) 1:00-1:50 AM

Chicken Ranch Records SXSW Showcase:

Thursday, March 19th - Valhalla (710 Red River Street)

Chris Canterbury (Nashville, TN) 7:30-8:10 PM

Mr. Lewis & The Funeral 5 (Austin, TX) 8:20-9:00 PM

JM Stevens (Austin, TX) 9:20-10:00 PM

Thee Idylls (Los Angeles, CA) 10:20-11:00 PM

Five Eight (Athens, GA) 11:20 PM - 12:00 AM

Pinky Doodle Poodle (Tokyo Japan/Athens, GA) 12:20-1:00 AM

Peelander-Z (Planet Peelander) 1:15-1:55 AM

Chicken Ranch Records Day Party:

Wednesday, March 18, 12-8 PM - Hole in The Wall (2538 Guadalupe)

Bands from UK, Belgium, India, Alabama and more!





