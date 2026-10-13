Charlotte Cardin to Release MIDNIGHT, MON AMOUR Album

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Midnight, mon amour, the third studio album from breakout Paris-based artist Charlotte Cardin, is set for release on January 29 via The Orchard and Cult Nation. Released in both English and French, the bilingual singer/songwriter's new track 'Memories' is out now alongside an accompanying video. An upbeat earworm with the feeling of a night out just beginning to take off, the song examines the way emotion can alter our relationship with the past.

''Memories' is about the thoughts that are on loop for so long that they end up shifting,' Cardin says. 'The more you think of something — especially when you're very implicated emotionally — the more your memories will shift, and your own emotions tint the memory.'

With Midnight, mon amour, Cardin digs into duality, exploring the tension between societal expectations and the parts of ourselves we keep hidden, the contrast between day and night and the ever-present contradictions of existing as a woman. 'I really wanted to explore all of the inner duality that I've been feeling as a woman in the last few years and I wanted to use those oppositions and those contradictory feelings as something that's empowering and liberating,' she explains.

Cardin and her longtime collaborator Jason Brando approached the album with that tension in mind. The result is what Cardin describes as a 'shadow album:' a space for the shameful fantasies, private desires and less-polished parts of ourselves that we don't necessarily reveal to the outside world. Cardin remains fascinated by the parts of humanity that we feel most inclined to hide under the sun and that same push and pull extends to the album's use of language, with Cardin moving between French and English as another way of inhabiting different sides of herself.

In September 2025, Cardin released the bold and addictive album track, 'Tant pis pour elle,' which is now certified Gold in France. In March, Cardin also unveiled the bright and upbeat song, 'The Way We Touch,' which appears on the forthcoming release as well.

Born in Montreal and based in Paris, Charlotte Cardin shines on the global stage thanks to her striking authenticity and emotional depth. Named Billboard's 'Global Woman of the Year' in 2025, the Canadian singer-songwriter has amassed over a billion streams worldwide. She has graced some of the world's most renowned stages — from Bonnaroo to Festival d'Eté de Québec to Les Vieilles Charrues — earned praise from the likes of Harper's BAZAAR, W Magazine, TF1 and Le Parisien.

Cardin first broke through in 2021 with Phoenix, a critically acclaimed debut that garnered six JUNO Award nominations and four wins, including 'Album of the Year' and 'Single of the Year' for 'Meaningless.' Certified Platinum in Canada, Phoenix made Cardin the first Canadian artist to reach the top of the Canadian Billboard chart since Céline Dion in 2016.

Released in 2023, Cardin's second album, 99 Nights, marked a major turning point in her career. The project debuted at #9 on Spotify's 'Global Debut Chart' and earned JUNO Awards for 'Album of the Year' and 'Pop Album of the Year.' Additionally, Cardin's 2024 track 'Feel Good' is now certified Diamond in France and has accumulated over 100M streams worldwide.

Recently named 'Female Artist of the Year' at the Victoires de la Musique, the prestigious French music awards ceremony, Cardin has established herself as one of the most prominent artists of the moment.

Photo Credit: Fred Gervais



Photo Credit: Fred Gervais

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