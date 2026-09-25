Charlie Jeer Releases Sophomore EP TAKE AWAY MY PROBLEMS

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Charlie Jeer has released his sophomore EP, Take Away My Problems, available to stream here. The project features favourites 'My Madonna,' 'Small Talk' with Cat Burns, and 'So Good' with Simone Ashley.

After one of the most defining years of his career to date, the fast-rising multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter returns with his highly anticipated new EP, Take Away My Problems.

Following the success of 'My Madonna' and his summer collaboration 'So Good' featuring British-Indian singer, songwriter and actress Simone Ashley, the seven-track project marks a significant evolution for Jeer. While the saxophone-led sound that first introduced him to audiences remains at its heart, Take Away My Problems expands into the worlds of disco-pop, embracing richer songwriting, broader production and a more emotionally expansive sonic palette.

At its core, Take Away My Problems is an escape. Across seven tracks, Charlie explores the search for peace in an increasingly chaotic world, using love, nostalgia and human connection as vehicles toward something deeper: a place where listeners can simply breathe.

'Take Away My Problems isn't just another EP with seven love songs. It's a space away from the chaotic and problematic world we all live in. A journey towards peace, at times love is just a vehicle to that. Each song is really about finding somewhere to exhale, where the burden of life feels a little lighter. I wanted a scenario where someone could search 'Take Away My Problems', press play, and do just that. That's what this EP is about. In terms of the sonics, I've pushed myself out of my comfort zone in places, using this project as an evolutionary soundboard away from just 'jazz house' to see what people connect with ahead of my next project.' – Charlie Jeer

The project arrives on the back of a remarkable run for the UK-born artist. Opening single 'My Madonna' became one of Jeer's biggest records to date, before 'So Good,' featuring Simone Ashley, which quickly became one of Jeer's most successful singles yet. The official sound has generated more than 164 million views across social platforms, while the track has amassed over 15,000 Shazams, secured support from BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Asian Network, alongside extensive editorial support from Spotify, Apple Music and Shazam. The collaboration also marked the musical debut of actress Simone Ashley, with the pair premiering the track live before release and drawing widespread attention online.

Beyond streaming success, Charlie continues to establish himself as a dynamic live performer. He has appeared at Formula 1 Silverstone and The Great Escape, opened for Becky Hill, performed at UMG's China Showcase and for Paris Saint-Germain, and headlined shows in Istanbul. He now prepares to make his festival debut in China before embarking on his nearly sold-out debut headline tour across Europe, followed by his first Australian shows later this year. His London headline show at XOYO has already sold-out months in advance.

Accumulating more than 150 million global streams, Jeer has rapidly become an artist with a growing international audience. His music has soundtracked the BBC's coverage of the FIFA World Cup, while earning support from COLORS, Wonderland, HUNGER, NOTION and more. Alongside a growing global audience, Jeer has also attracted praise from artists including Cat Burns, Calvin Harris, Jamie Jones, Black Coffee, Songer and Laurence Guy.

Still only 24 years old, Charlie Jeer has built his career by refusing to stay within one lane. As a classically trained saxophonist from a young age, Charlie later studied economics while simultaneously building an audience online, eventually leaving behind careers in boxing, security and modelling to pursue music full-time. That diverse journey continues to shape an artist equally comfortable behind a saxophone, in the producer's chair or writing records that blur the boundaries between pop, disco and live performance.

With Take Away My Problems, Charlie Jeer delivers his most complete artistic statement to date. More than simply a collection of songs, the EP offers a moment of optimism, escapism and reflection, establishing a new creative benchmark while hinting at an even bigger chapter still to come.

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