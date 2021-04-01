Charlie Clark Releases Video for 'A Bridge To Your Idol'

The natural successor to recent single "Don't Have A Cow Man" which documented Charlie giving up his life in LA to come home and care for his terminally ill father; this latest track "A Bridge To Your Idol" offers a humbling tribute in his father's memory. As Clark says:

"After losing our Dad last Summer and becoming a Dad just months later myself I have so much gratitude about how lucky Kevin (Clark's brother) and I were to have such an incredible father. I'd written this song before my Dad died but with the mindset it was coming sooner rather than later... The video was filmed over the last month of Dad's life when he had all of his family around him, which was him at his best."

Recorded with Jason Shaw (Cambodian Space Project) and Calum Buchanan (The Sea Atlas) in Uig on the Isle of Skye, "A Bridge To Your Idol" is the closing track from his upcoming album 'Late Night Drinking' and offers a poignant final toast to a man who played a pivotal role in Clark's life.

One of Scotland's best-kept musical secrets, Charlie Clark is a multi-talented songwriter, musician, promoter and more. First rising to prominence as a founding member of acclaimed Glasgow indie-pop foursome Astrid, Clark has been a pro-active presence in the underground music scene for over two decades. From his role in Scottish supergroup The Reindeer Section to his own projects Broken Arrow and MJ12, Clark has earned a cult status amongst public and peers alike, becoming a go-to guest musician to the likes of Mogwai, Arab Strap and Snow Patrol in the process.

Latest track, "A Bridge To Your Idol" offers a further glimpse of Clark's forthcoming debut solo album: 'Late Night Drinking', to be released later in 2021 via Alan McGee's latest label venture It's Creation Baby. 'Late Night Drinking' has been produced by Jason Shaw from Cambodian Space Project and mastered by Mark Gardener from RIDE.

As the return of live music edges ever closer, Clark will be filling the void these next few weeks with his first confirmed live appearance of the year on 15th April 2021. Playing alongside Geography of the Moon and beaming live from Glasgow, the livestream show promises a "two-way interactive experience" for audiences tuning-in. For more details and tickets head HERE.

Watch here: