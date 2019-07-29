Chance The Rapper Announces North American Tour

Today Chance The Rapper announced his highly-anticipated return to the road with The Big Day, touching down in cities across North America this fall. The tour reveal follows the long-awaited release of his debut studio album, The Big Day, out last Friday. Please see tour itinerary below.

The innovative GRAMMY award-winner will kick off the 35-stop tour on September 14th in San Francisco, CA and visit Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, Houston and more before wrapping November 10th in Miami, FL.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, August 2nd at 10am local time at chanceraps.com/tour.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, July 29th at 1pm ET until Thursday, August 1st at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including GA First On Floor access, amazing reserved seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LaneOne for details.

Chance The Rapper's debut album, aptly titled "The Big Day," perfectly encapsulates the magnitude of his first for sale offering and the marriage to the love of his life. Fresh off of the release of his mixtape trilogy to streaming services, "The Big Day" is a landmark progression for Chicago's hometown hero. Inspired by all of the different emotions he felt on his wedding day, the album serves as a reminder of Chance's importance and relevance to the canon of contemporary music. With "The Big Day," Chance takes cues from the rawness of 10 Day, the lyrical prowess of Acid Rap, and the wide-eyed optimism of Coloring Book to create his most dynamic body of work to date. Chance's debut album, The Big Day, is finally here.

Chance The Rapper 2019 North American The Big Day Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE Saturday, September 14, 2019 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Monday, September 16, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Wednesday, September 18, 2019 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena Friday, September 20, 2019 Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful Saturday, September 21, 2019 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival Sunday, September 22, 2019 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Thursday, September 26, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Saturday, September 28, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center Wednesday, October 2, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Thursday, October 3, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden Friday, October 4, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Sunday, October 6, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Tuesday, October 8, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Friday, October 11, 2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Saturday, October 12, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Monday, October 14, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Thursday, October 17, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Friday, October 18, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Sunday, October 20, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center Thursday, October 24, 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center Saturday, October 26, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Sunday, October 27, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Tuesday, October 29, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Friday, November 1, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Saturday, November 2, 2019 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Monday, November 4, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Tuesday, November 5, 2019 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre Thursday, November 7, 2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Friday, November 8, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Sunday, November 10, 2019 Miami, FL Miami Beach Pop





