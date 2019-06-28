Chance McCoy Of Old Crow Medicine Show to Release Solo Debut Album On 9/20

Virtuoso multi-instrumentalist Chance McCoy announced today his solo debut album Wander Wide will release on September 20th. Best known as a member of the Grammy-winning Americana powerhouse Old Crow Medicine Show, McCoy reveals a remarkable depth and versatility far beyond anything we've heard from him yet. This morning he released his newest song/title track "Wander Wide," a hushed, pedal-steel and piano laden account of a life spent perpetually in transit.

"It wound up being a centerpiece for the record," McCoy told Billboard who featured the song. "The lyrics were written from my perspective of traveling out west, being in the wilderness, white water rafting, living out of my truck and driving around, being really in tune with nature and living this adventurous lifestyle. But the flipside is I had to leave behind everybody who was significant to me, all the people I felt connected to. So there's a two-edged thing, and I think that resonates with people. And the title fits well for what the record is, the adventurous nature of it." McCoy began teasing new songs from his debut early this spring.

Captivating in its cross of the traditional and the progressive, Wander Wide shows little regard for the conventional boundaries of genre and decade, blending old-school bluegrass melodies with modern rock and roll arrangements and rich, atmospheric production. Raised in West Virginia, his first musical loves weren't the folk and bluegrass he'd eventually become known for, but rather the grunge and classic rock he heard on the radio. Combined with his proficiency as a fiddler, guitarist, and banjo player, crafts that he honed while apprenticing under a series of master Appalachian players, Wander Wide draws inspiration from those early musical influences to create a captivating musical contrast. "People know me as a folk musician, but I'm expanding my creative horizons and blazing some new trails with this album," said Chance. "Wandering's what I do."

Tour Dates:

07/20 - Fishers, IN @ Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

07/27 - Elkins, WV @ Myles Center

08/29 - Floyd, VA @ Small Town Summer

08/31 - Campbellsville, KY @ Campbellsville Folk Fest

09/05 - Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony

09/06 - Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House Downtown

09/07 - Norfolk, VA @ Toast

09/08 - Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

09/20 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl

09/21 - Carlinville, IL @ SamJam Music & Brewfest 2019

09/26 - Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern

09/29 - Newport, KY @ Rhythm Brew Art and Music Festival





