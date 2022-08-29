Celtic Thunder Announces Worldwide 5-Night Streaming Event on VNUE's StageIt

Celtic Thunder, the multi-dimensional musical and theatrical ensemble celebrated around the world for emotionally powerful Irish-inspired performances are thrilled to announce a new worldwide, live-streaming event. The brand-new show revisits the most popular Irish and Celtic songs of the past decade and celebrates the influence of Irish and Celtic music around the world.

The Celtic Thunder Home Entertainment Series will air starting Tuesday, Sept. 13 on VNUE's (OTC: VNUE) StageIt.com, and feature different performer nightly plus the entire band on the last night. The series will air Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and culminate on Saturday, September 17. StageIt is the oldest and most well-known ticketed live streaming experience safely connecting artists and their fans in real-time, from the stage to audiences' laptops.

The five-night series will be steeped in the gorgeous, artistic culture of Ireland, and highlight the impeccable talents of the four world-renowned artists, with a grand finale on the fifth night with all performers.

Performances by Celtic Thunder are wildly popular for their soulful yet lively songs that capture the essence and romance of classic Irish folk songs and contemporary music. Since 2007, Celtic Thunder has been wowing audiences everywhere from PBS to live shows, in the US and around the globe.

Celtic Thunder has been hailed as BILLBOARD's Top World Music Artist, along with Top World Music Imprint and Top World Album in 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2015. The Celtic Thunder official YouTube channel, "Thunder Tube" has received over 177,404,358 views and 243,000 subscribers since its inception in 2008. Their monthly newsletter The Celtic Times had a readership of 1.2 million and they have over 617,000 likes and 812,000 total followers on Facebook.

The performers are famous for their rousing Irish and Celtic style of classic and contemporary Irish songs, such as Isle Of Innisfree, Mo Ghile Mear, Take Me Home, Katie and Streets of New York, and international hits such as Hallelujah, Now We Are Free, Remember Me, Life With You, and Home, all delivered in true Celtic Thunder style.

"We really love our fans, and throughout the pandemic, our Celtic Thunder audience has always been there for us, courtesy of the wonderful platform, StageIt," said the Celtic Thunder performers. "We know how isolated many of our fans have been during Covid. StageIt makes it so easy. You just bring open your laptop and we'll bring the music you love, filled with passion, right to your home."

Fans can purchase tickets at StageIt.com starting at 5 PM EST on Friday, August 26, 2022.

StageIt was a lifesaver for thousands of performers during COVID, including Celtic Thunder, said Celtic Thunder manager Mark Jones.

"In a dark time, with no live concerts during the height of the pandemic, StageIt provided us with a life-saving platform, and the direct reach to our awesome fans as they enjoyed us from the safety of their homes," Jones added.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform, exclusive license partner DiscLive, music recognition technology Soundstr, and StageIt (www.stageit.com), one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed live streaming platforms.

About Celtic Thunder

Formed in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder is a multi-dimensional musical and theatrical ensemble celebrated around the world for emotionally powerful performances and a state-of-the-art production. Billboard magazine has named Celtic Thunder the Top World Album Artist (in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2016) while the group has had Albums placed in the World Album Top 10 every year since 2008.

