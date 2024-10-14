Celine Dion Releases Live Performance of 'Hymne à l'amour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celine Dion has officially released her breathtaking live performance of "Hymne à l'amour (Live aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024 / Live from the Olympic Games Paris 2024)”.

On July 26th, Dion stepped out onto the balcony of the Eiffel Tower as the surprise final performer of the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in Paris, with her emotional tribute to Edith Piaf’s masterpiece.

This unforgettable performance marked her triumphant return to the stage, and her first public appearance since 2020. Its release also commemorates the 61st anniversary of Piaf’s tragic passing.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, Celine’s performance was instantly iconic and deeply resonated with audiences around the world. With the recent release of her documentary,

I AM: CELINE DION, viewers understood how challenging this was from the devastating effects of Stiff Person Syndrome. Celine’s moving return was the embodiment of the very spirit of the Olympics:

perseverance, hope, love, and resilience. The tribute to Edith Piaf, one of France's most beloved cultural figures, showcased Celine’s unmatched vocal talent and emotional depth, reaffirming her status as one of the greatest voices of our time.

"Hymne à l'amour (Live aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024 / Live from the Olympic Games Paris 2024)" is now available for streaming and download on all major platforms. Fans can also watch the full performance video on YouTube and Vevo.

